NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Jammu and Kashmir in JeI Terror Funding Case

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its crackdown on the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in a terror funding case, officials said. NIA teams swooped down on the premises of various suspects at five locations in Srinagar, three in Budgam, two in Kulgam, one in Anantnag and four in Jammu. Incriminating documents and digital devices connected with the activities of JeI and its related Trusts in Jammu and Kashmir were seized during the extensive searches, which also led to the recovery of over Rs 20 lakhs.

NIA investigations in the case, registered on February 5, 2021, have so far revealed that JeI and its members have continued to promote terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K even after the outfit was proscribed under the UA(P) Act in February 2019. Operatives of the banned organisation had been collecting funds through donations from within India and abroad.

The funds were collected mainly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal, purported to promote charity and other welfare activities, such as health and education, but were instead being used for carrying out violent and secessionist activities, as per NIA investigations.

It was further found that the funds raised by JeI were also being channelled to other proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) through well-organised networks of JeI cadres. The JeI was also engaged in motivating impressionable youth and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in Jammu and Kashmir to further its nefarious and secessionist activities. The NIA had earlier charge sheeted four accused in the case and investigations are continuing.

