NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Jammu and Kashmir in JeI Terror Funding Case

author img

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 8 hours ago

Representative Image

In its ongoing campaign against the outlawed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in connection with a case involving terror funding, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its crackdown on the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in a terror funding case, officials said. NIA teams swooped down on the premises of various suspects at five locations in Srinagar, three in Budgam, two in Kulgam, one in Anantnag and four in Jammu. Incriminating documents and digital devices connected with the activities of JeI and its related Trusts in Jammu and Kashmir were seized during the extensive searches, which also led to the recovery of over Rs 20 lakhs.

NIA investigations in the case, registered on February 5, 2021, have so far revealed that JeI and its members have continued to promote terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K even after the outfit was proscribed under the UA(P) Act in February 2019. Operatives of the banned organisation had been collecting funds through donations from within India and abroad.

The funds were collected mainly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal, purported to promote charity and other welfare activities, such as health and education, but were instead being used for carrying out violent and secessionist activities, as per NIA investigations.

It was further found that the funds raised by JeI were also being channelled to other proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) through well-organised networks of JeI cadres. The JeI was also engaged in motivating impressionable youth and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in Jammu and Kashmir to further its nefarious and secessionist activities. The NIA had earlier charge sheeted four accused in the case and investigations are continuing.

Read More

  1. NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across Tamil Nadu in 2022 Coimbatore Car Blast Case
  2. NIA Raids House of Varavara Rao's Relative in Hyderabad, 3 States in Top Maoist Leader Case
Last Updated :8 hours ago

TAGGED:

NIAJammu cityRadicalization of youngsters

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.