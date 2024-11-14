J-K: NIA Attaches Property In Case Linked To Killing Of 2 Non-Locals In Kashmir

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the immovable property of Adil Manzoor Langoo, an accused in the killing of two non-locals in February this year, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

The probe agency claimed to have recovered “weapons of commission and ammunition from the 10 Marlas property located in Zaldagar, Srinagar,” and the said property was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Langoo was allegedly linked with ‘The Resistance Front (TRF)’, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and was arrested on February 12. A chargesheet was filed against him and other accused in August, and he is currently lodged in the Central Jail in Srinagar, the probe agency said.

The attachment of property is part of a probe in the case relating to a conspiracy hatched by Langoo, along with two others, identified as Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, the statement said.

“Led by their TRF/LeT handler based in Pakistan, the conspiracy was aimed at killing innocent people in India to spread terror and incite violence,” it said.

TRF has been designated as a terrorist organisation after it surfaced in 2019 as a proxy outfit of the LeT. NIA said the outfit has been responsible for several attacks and killings of non-local civilians in Kashmir, including those belonging to religious minorities. It is also behind several attacks on security forces, including local policemen.