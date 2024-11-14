ETV Bharat / state

J-K: NIA Attaches Property In Case Linked To Killing Of 2 Non-Locals In Kashmir

The property was attached under UAPA with the probe agency claiming to have recovered 'weapons of commission and ammunition" from it.

NIA Attaches Property In Case Linked To Killing Of 2 Non-Locals In Kashmir
NIA Attaches Property In Case Linked To Killing Of 2 Non-Locals In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the immovable property of Adil Manzoor Langoo, an accused in the killing of two non-locals in February this year, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

The probe agency claimed to have recovered “weapons of commission and ammunition from the 10 Marlas property located in Zaldagar, Srinagar,” and the said property was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Langoo was allegedly linked with ‘The Resistance Front (TRF)’, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and was arrested on February 12. A chargesheet was filed against him and other accused in August, and he is currently lodged in the Central Jail in Srinagar, the probe agency said.

The attachment of property is part of a probe in the case relating to a conspiracy hatched by Langoo, along with two others, identified as Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, the statement said.

“Led by their TRF/LeT handler based in Pakistan, the conspiracy was aimed at killing innocent people in India to spread terror and incite violence,” it said.

TRF has been designated as a terrorist organisation after it surfaced in 2019 as a proxy outfit of the LeT. NIA said the outfit has been responsible for several attacks and killings of non-local civilians in Kashmir, including those belonging to religious minorities. It is also behind several attacks on security forces, including local policemen.

Read More

  1. NIA Launches Major Operation To Identify Ulfa-I Members And Overground Workers In Assam
  2. Anti-Terror Conference 2024 Resolves to Promote Greater Collaboration between Central and State Agencies

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the immovable property of Adil Manzoor Langoo, an accused in the killing of two non-locals in February this year, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

The probe agency claimed to have recovered “weapons of commission and ammunition from the 10 Marlas property located in Zaldagar, Srinagar,” and the said property was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Langoo was allegedly linked with ‘The Resistance Front (TRF)’, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and was arrested on February 12. A chargesheet was filed against him and other accused in August, and he is currently lodged in the Central Jail in Srinagar, the probe agency said.

The attachment of property is part of a probe in the case relating to a conspiracy hatched by Langoo, along with two others, identified as Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, the statement said.

“Led by their TRF/LeT handler based in Pakistan, the conspiracy was aimed at killing innocent people in India to spread terror and incite violence,” it said.

TRF has been designated as a terrorist organisation after it surfaced in 2019 as a proxy outfit of the LeT. NIA said the outfit has been responsible for several attacks and killings of non-local civilians in Kashmir, including those belonging to religious minorities. It is also behind several attacks on security forces, including local policemen.

Read More

  1. NIA Launches Major Operation To Identify Ulfa-I Members And Overground Workers In Assam
  2. Anti-Terror Conference 2024 Resolves to Promote Greater Collaboration between Central and State Agencies

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIANIA ATTACHES PROPERTY IN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.