NIA Arrests Accused In 2024 Attack On IRB Post In Strife-Torn Manipur

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made the first arrest in connection with the 2024 attack on the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in Moreh area of Manipur in which one policeman was killed and two others were injured, officials said on Monday.

Thangminlar Mate alias Lenin Mate, a resident of Tengnoupal, was nabbed in Silchar, Assam, on Sunday, they said, adding that Mate’s affiliation to any militant group is not clear yet. The attack was carried out by suspected Kuki militants in Tengnoupal district on January 17, last year.

The Silchar court has given NIA the transit remand custody of the accused, the first person to be arrested in the case, for production before the agency’s special court in Guwahati, a statement issued by the probe agency said.