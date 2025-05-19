ETV Bharat / state

NIA Arrests Accused In 2024 Attack On IRB Post In Strife-Torn Manipur

NIA has made the first arrest in connection with the 2024 attack on the IRB post in Manipur, in which one policeman was killed.

NIA Arrests Accused In 2024 Attack On IRB Post In Strife-Torn Manipur
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 19, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made the first arrest in connection with the 2024 attack on the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in Moreh area of Manipur in which one policeman was killed and two others were injured, officials said on Monday.

Thangminlar Mate alias Lenin Mate, a resident of Tengnoupal, was nabbed in Silchar, Assam, on Sunday, they said, adding that Mate’s affiliation to any militant group is not clear yet. The attack was carried out by suspected Kuki militants in Tengnoupal district on January 17, last year.

The Silchar court has given NIA the transit remand custody of the accused, the first person to be arrested in the case, for production before the agency’s special court in Guwahati, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre imposed the President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13 this year after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made the first arrest in connection with the 2024 attack on the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in Moreh area of Manipur in which one policeman was killed and two others were injured, officials said on Monday.

Thangminlar Mate alias Lenin Mate, a resident of Tengnoupal, was nabbed in Silchar, Assam, on Sunday, they said, adding that Mate’s affiliation to any militant group is not clear yet. The attack was carried out by suspected Kuki militants in Tengnoupal district on January 17, last year.

The Silchar court has given NIA the transit remand custody of the accused, the first person to be arrested in the case, for production before the agency’s special court in Guwahati, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre imposed the President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13 this year after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANIPUR2024 ATTTACKIRB POSTNIA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.