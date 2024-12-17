ETV Bharat / state

NIA Arrests Key ULFA-I Operative For Planting Explosive Devices In Guwahati

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Monday arrested a key operative of the banned terrorist outfit ULFA (I) for planting improvised explosive devices in Guwahati, Assam during this year's Independence Day celebrations.

NIA teams, with the active support of Assam Police, carried out searches at the house of Jahnu Baruah alias Arnab Axom in Dibrugarh in an intelligence-based operation in the early hours of this morning, an official statement said. Several incriminating materials, including digital devices, were seized during the searches and are currently under examination, it said. Jahnu Baruah was summoned to the local police establishment for further examination.

The accused, during preliminary investigation, confessed to his involvement in planting four of the 11 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were recovered by the state police during the I-Day celebrations, according to the statement issued by the NIA.

The IEDs had been planted as part of the military protest and I-Day boycott call by Paresh Baruah, self-styled commander-in-chief of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent or ULFA(I), in a video which had warned of dire consequences for anyone disobeying the instructions. Consequently, Jahnu Baruah was arrested after following the due procedure, the federal probe agency said.