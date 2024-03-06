Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Announces Cash Reward of Rs 10 Lakh for Info on Bomber

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Wednesday a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the bomber in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru. Informants' identities will be kept confidential, the probe agency said. The Rameshwaram Cafe blast took place on March 1 in Bengaluru in which 10 people were injured.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the NIA posted a picture of the suspected bomber wearing a cap, mask and glasses while entering the cafe. The agency also shared phone numbers and emails where people can send information about the unidentified person, who has emerged as a prime suspect.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the police are pursuing vital clues and getting close to cracking the Rameshwaram Cafe low-intensity blast incident. "Our officers are getting close (to crack the case). Some vital information was received yesterday and day-before-yesterday, which we have taken very seriously. If we proceed this way then we will complete the investigation, Parameshwara said. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Earlier this week, the probe into the blast was handed over to the NIA. At least 10 people were injured in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

Soon after the blast, the Karnataka Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.