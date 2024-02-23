NHRC Team Reaches Sandeshkhali to Hold on-Spot Inquiry

Kolkata: An NHRC team on Friday reached West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts by an on-spot inquiry into allegations of violation of human rights there.

A large number of women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have accused Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault".

The river-bounded Sandeshkhali II block has been witnessing mass protests over these allegations. The National Human Rights Commission team reached Sandeshkhali via Dhamakhali ferry ghat, after crossing the Kalagachi river by boat, a senior police official said.

The team is scheduled to ascertain facts by holding an on-spot inquiry into the allegations of violation of human rights in the restive area. The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of print and electronic media reports that in Sandeshkhali, innocent and impoverished women have been allegedly harassed and sexually assaulted.