NHRC Team Reaches Sandeshkhali to Hold on-Spot Inquiry

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

NHRC team visited Sandeshkhali , to investigate allegations of human rights violation by women accusing Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault".

NHRC team visited Sandeshkhali , to investigate allegations of human rights violation by women accusing Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault".

Kolkata: An NHRC team on Friday reached West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts by an on-spot inquiry into allegations of violation of human rights there.

A large number of women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have accused Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault".

The river-bounded Sandeshkhali II block has been witnessing mass protests over these allegations. The National Human Rights Commission team reached Sandeshkhali via Dhamakhali ferry ghat, after crossing the Kalagachi river by boat, a senior police official said.

The team is scheduled to ascertain facts by holding an on-spot inquiry into the allegations of violation of human rights in the restive area. The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of print and electronic media reports that in Sandeshkhali, innocent and impoverished women have been allegedly harassed and sexually assaulted.

Read More

  1. Sandeshkhali: ED Raids Residents of Associates Linked with TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh
  2. "Sukanta Majumdar arrested for violation of Section 144": WB police

TAGGED:

NHRC TeamSandeshkhali ViolenceNHRC Visits Sandeshkhali

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

IIT Madras Doubles Patents Granted in 2023, Sets Record for Intellectual Property Generation

Explained | Solar Rooftop for Households: Target and Challenges

Businessman Duped of Rs 6 crore by Fraudsters on Facebook in Bengaluru; Probe Launched

'Cannot Expect Apple to Trace Stolen iPhone Using Unique Identity Number': SC

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.