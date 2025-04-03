NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Scribe's Detention In Assam

Guwahati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report on detention of a journalist who had gone to cover a dharna in front of Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd building on March 25.

The NHRC has also issued a notice to the State's Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. "...that on 25th March, 2025 in Guwahati, a journalist of a digital news portal was called at Pan Bazaar police and detained after a dharna in front of the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd, which he had gone to cover. Reportedly, the journalist had questioned the Managing Director of the bank on the alleged financial irregularities, though no reason was cited for his detention," said a statement issued by the NHRC.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise the issue of violation of the journalist's human rights. "Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Government of Assam, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks," the NHRC statement said. Quoting the media reports, the NHRC statement said that the media report, carried on March 25, 2025, the protestors were demanding a high-level inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities in the management of the bank and strict action against those responsible.

Thousands of journalists in Assam protested on March 26 following the Assam police's move to arrest Guwahati-based journalist Dilowar Hussain. Hussain was arrested by the police in Guwahati on Tuesday for asking questions on an ongoing scam in the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited to its Managing Director.

Mazumdar went to the bank to cover a protest programme organised by Jatiya Yuba Shakti. Later on Tuesday evening he was summoned by the Panbazar police station in Guwahati and he was arrested after midnight. He worked for a digital news portal "Cross Current", which had remained vocal against the ruling BJP government in Assam on different issues.

The report provided by the police said that Hussain was nabbed under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to criminal intimidation or the act of threatening someone to harm them, and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The report said that Mozumdar's offence is cognisable and non-bailable as per the provisions of the BNS and the SC/ST Act, leading to his immediate arrest.