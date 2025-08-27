NHRC Seeks Report From Punjab DGP In Zimbabwean Student’s Death

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday said it has issued a notice to the Punjab Director General of Police and Registrar of Guru Kashi University, Bathinda, over the death of a Zimbabwean student due to alleged assault on him.

The DGP and the Registrar have been asked to submit a detailed report in connection with the matter within two weeks.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a Zimbabwean student was assaulted by a group of people and he succumbed to his injuries at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bathinda, Punjab, on August 21. Reportedly, he was pursuing graduation at the Guru Kashi University in Talwandi Sabo Town of Bathinda," the Rights body said.

It is observed that if the report is true, then it is a serious violation of human rights. "The Commission has examined the contents of the news report; if true, it raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Director General of Police, Punjab and the Registrar, Guru Kashi University, Bathinda, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks," the Rights body said.

According to the media report carried on August 21, the victim had an altercation with one security guard a day before he was assaulted by him and his accomplices on August 13, the NHRC said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter, it said. In a separate matter in Uttar Pradesh, the NHRC has also taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 38-year-old man died amid allegations by his family members of torture at a De-addiction centre in Meerut.

According to the report, carried on August 19, the man was an alcoholic and was brought to a De-addiction centre in Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar on August 17. Within half an hour of his admission there, he was referred to another De-addiction centre at Meerut, where he stayed for two days, the Rights body said.

However, when his condition started deteriorating, the management of the De-addiction centre informed his family members, and he was taken to the AIIMS, New Delhi, for medical treatment, where the doctors reportedly declared him dead, it said.

The NHRC has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report must include the status of de-addiction centres being run in the state of Uttar Pradesh.