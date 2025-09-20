NHM Employees End 31-Day Strike In Chhattisgarh After Meeting Health Minister
Over 16,000 NHM staffers and officials partook in the strike, demanding better working conditions, fair compensation, and policy reforms, which caused disruptions in healthcare services.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST
Surguja: The month-long strike by employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Chhattisgarh over a host of issues ended on Friday night, following a breakthrough meeting with Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal.
The resolution came following weeks of negotiations and public concern over the disruption of essential health services, as over 16,000 NHM employees and officials partook in the strike, demanding better working conditions, fair compensation, and policy reforms.
In a significant development, the state government has accepted four of the key demands forwarded by the employees, including a 5% salary hike effective from July 2023, 30-day paid leave annually, transparency in annual performance evaluations and the provision of cashless medical insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh.
Civil surgeon Dr JK Relwani said, "NHM workers have ended their strike. In Surguja district, 548 people were on strike, and by Friday evening, 430 had joined, while 118 NHM workers from the CHO Union were yet to join."
These concessions mark a major step forward in addressing long-standing grievances of NHM staff, many of whom have been working under contractual terms with limited benefits. To address the remaining demands, the government has announced the formation of a dedicated committee to investigate issues of grade pay determination, compassionate appointments, and transfer policies, with the submission of its findings and recommendations within three months.
Jaiswal, after meeting the representatives, praised their decision to call off the strike and return to work. He emphasised the government's commitment to resolving all pending concerns.
Dr Anil Kumar Shukla, joint director of health services, said, "NHM workers are ending their strike and returning to work. This process is underway in all districts. They have already returned to work in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Baikunthpur, Surguja, and Balrampur districts, and the process is underway in some locations. Information has been sought from all districts."
Welcoming the decision of NHM employees, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in a statement, reiterated the government's stance that every employee is considered part of the state’s extended family and that their legitimate demands will always be met with sensitivity and respect.
"Public health is our top priority. I am confident that through the collective efforts of the government and employees, the people of Chhattisgarh will have access to excellent health services. Together, we will lead the state towards a healthier and brighter future," Sai shared on X.
एनएचएम कर्मचारियों द्वारा हड़ताल समाप्त करने का निर्णय सराहनीय और स्वागतयोग्य है।— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) September 19, 2025
हमारी सरकार प्रत्येक कर्मचारी को परिवार का हिस्सा मानती है और उनकी जायज़ मांगों के प्रति सदैव संवेदनशील रही है।
जनता का स्वास्थ्य हमारे लिए सबसे बड़ी प्राथमिकता है। मुझे विश्वास है कि सरकार और… pic.twitter.com/D2xZ27iYr3
The culmination of the strike on the 31st day has brought relief to thousands of patients and families affected by the disruption in services. With NHM staff returning to duty, health facilities across the state are expected to return to normalcy, restoring critical care and outreach programs that serve some of the most vulnerable communities in Chhattisgarh.
