NHM Employees End 31-Day Strike In Chhattisgarh After Meeting Health Minister

Surguja: The month-long strike by employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) in Chhattisgarh over a host of issues ended on Friday night, following a breakthrough meeting with Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal.

The resolution came following weeks of negotiations and public concern over the disruption of essential health services, as over 16,000 NHM employees and officials partook in the strike, demanding better working conditions, fair compensation, and policy reforms.

In a significant development, the state government has accepted four of the key demands forwarded by the employees, including a 5% salary hike effective from July 2023, 30-day paid leave annually, transparency in annual performance evaluations and the provision of cashless medical insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh.

Civil surgeon Dr JK Relwani said, "NHM workers have ended their strike. In Surguja district, 548 people were on strike, and by Friday evening, 430 had joined, while 118 NHM workers from the CHO Union were yet to join."

These concessions mark a major step forward in addressing long-standing grievances of NHM staff, many of whom have been working under contractual terms with limited benefits. To address the remaining demands, the government has announced the formation of a dedicated committee to investigate issues of grade pay determination, compassionate appointments, and transfer policies, with the submission of its findings and recommendations within three months.