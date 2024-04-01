NHAI's Decision to Increase Toll Tax from April 1 Put on Hold

Published : Apr 1, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Updated : Apr 1, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

NHAI deferred the annual revision of NHAI deferred the annual revision of toll tax, which became effective from April 1 across tolled highway stretches.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The National Highway Authority of India's (NHAI) decision to increase toll tax rates from April 1 across most of the tolled highway stretched has been put on hold.

The deferment of hiked toll is likely to bring relief to commuters using the tolled highways for two months till polling ends.

This time the increase was decided between five to 10 per cent. Due to this, travelling on eight toll roads adjacent to Lucknow would have become costlier by 10 per cent. Three lakh small and heavy vehicles passing through Lucknow district could have been affected but the decision has been kept on hold.

It is understood that there has been no approval given by the Road and Transport Ministry. The increase in toll rates was proposed for the Purvanchal Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Agra Lucknow Expressway, and the Bundelkhand Expressway among other roads.

Locals welcomed the move saying that it has given him much-needed relief. A driver, who rides on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway said, "I am happy that I the decision has been put on hold. I will be able to save money and the increase in the toll tax would have affected me as I commute daily on the Expressway. I hope that the toll is not increased."

Apr 1, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

