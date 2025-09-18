NHAI Considering Re-Alignment Of Damaged Portion Of National Highway 44
The NHAI has come under criticism from different quarters for not doing up to the mark work, which caused damage to the highway.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 6:23 PM IST
Jammu: After much hue and cry on damage to the Udhampur to Chenani stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, things have started to move as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to construct a bridge at Tharar for a smooth movement of the traffic. But before that, the NHAI has the challenge of ensuring smooth movement of traffic between Udhampur and Chenani, as around 18-kilometer-stretch has suffered extensive damage during unprecedented rainfall during the month of August.
A senior official of NHAI told ETV Bharat that within a week's time, the majority portion of the damaged stretch of highway will be restored, but there are a few areas which require re-alignment, and a detailed project report in this regard is being prepared.
"At Tharar, our priority is to make the road stable and after that macadamisation will be done, which will ensure smooth passage of the vehicles. Our men are on the job to clear landslides and debris from most of the portion of the highway but a couple of kilometer stretch may require re-alignment on which we are working, for which we are working to prepare a detailed project report and seek funds from the ministry. A bridge will be constructed on the damaged road at Tharar, which will make it an all-weather road," the official said.
The NHAI has come under criticism from different quarters for not doing up to the mark work, which caused damage to the highway. The NHAI is attributing the damage to unprecedented rain and floods.
"This year, the level of floods we witnessed was unprecedented and never before such a kind of rainfall has never occurred. Our highway was constructed to bear the rainfall to a level, and when the rainfall was more than expected, it led to damage that we couldn't prevent it," he added.
This stretch of highway between Udhampur and Chenani was completed a few years ago, and traffic movement was smooth till this monsoon. Media assistant to regional officer NHAI Jammu Janhvi Jaiswal said, "On September 2, a massive landslide occurred near Tharar on NH-44, covering approximately 550 meters in height and 300 meters in length."
"The incident caused extensive damage to the Udhampur–Ramban–Banihal section, with nearly 300 meters of road washed away due to flash floods, resulting in a complete halt to vehicular movement. The NHAI immediately mobilised its teams and machinery to undertake restoration on this critical highway linking Jammu with Srinagar. Despite persistent rains and highly challenging conditions, traffic was successfully opened on September 10 through a temporary diversion," Jaiswal said.
"The restoration of the full 4-lane carriageway will require preparation of a fresh DPR and re-alignment of the affected location. In the meantime, NHAI is working to widen and strengthen the existing two-lane diversion. Due to current adverse weather conditions, blacktopping will be taken up by the end of September, once the surface stabilises and dries. NHAI teams remain fully engaged to ensure safe and smooth traffic movement and to expedite permanent restoration," she added.