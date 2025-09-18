ETV Bharat / state

NHAI Considering Re-Alignment Of Damaged Portion Of National Highway 44

Jammu: After much hue and cry on damage to the Udhampur to Chenani stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, things have started to move as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to construct a bridge at Tharar for a smooth movement of the traffic. But before that, the NHAI has the challenge of ensuring smooth movement of traffic between Udhampur and Chenani, as around 18-kilometer-stretch has suffered extensive damage during unprecedented rainfall during the month of August.

A senior official of NHAI told ETV Bharat that within a week's time, the majority portion of the damaged stretch of highway will be restored, but there are a few areas which require re-alignment, and a detailed project report in this regard is being prepared.

"At Tharar, our priority is to make the road stable and after that macadamisation will be done, which will ensure smooth passage of the vehicles. Our men are on the job to clear landslides and debris from most of the portion of the highway but a couple of kilometer stretch may require re-alignment on which we are working, for which we are working to prepare a detailed project report and seek funds from the ministry. A bridge will be constructed on the damaged road at Tharar, which will make it an all-weather road," the official said.

The NHAI has come under criticism from different quarters for not doing up to the mark work, which caused damage to the highway. The NHAI is attributing the damage to unprecedented rain and floods.