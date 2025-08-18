NH-10, The Lifeline Of Siliguri And Sikkim Opens After A Week Much To Relief Of Locals, Tourists

Kalimpong: After remaining closed for a week, the West Bengal-Sikkim National Highway No 10 was finally opened for tourists.

Due to incessant rain in North Bengal, landslides had occurred at several places on the road. A part of the road had collapsed and submerged in Teesta river. The road was repaired by NHIDCL on a war footing and restored for traffic in record time. However, motorists have been instructed to drive slowly and keep an eye on directives by the district administration.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of possibility of heavy rains again in the region in the next 48 hours. While motorists have been advised to remain careful while driving, there is a possibility of large stones falling on the road. Owing to heavy rains, landslides were reported from various places in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sikkim.

Last week, a landslide occurred at Likuveer on National Highway No 10, known as the 'lifeline' of Siliguri-Sikkim corridor. Landslides were reported from several places including 29 mile and Mirik. A part of the road had collapsed and submerged in the Teesta river. NHIDCL authorities then issued a notification and closed traffic on the national highway.

A portion of NH-10 (ETV Bharat)

Kalimpong District Magistrate T Balasubrahmanyam said, "The road has been opened for movement of all types of vehicles. However, we are vigilant to ensure that motorists do not drive at high speed."

due to the closure of the road, loss of several hundred crores of rupees were reported the last few days. Tourism was the most affected. The industry suffered a loss of around Rs 4 crores. Tour operator Samrat Sanyal said, "This is the main road to Sikkim. Tourists are facing problems due to its closure. There has been a huge loss due to the closure of the road".

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista inspected the national highway and held discussions with officials of IRCON, NHPC and NHIDCL, the agencies awarded the Sevak Rangpo Rail Project. He ordered that traffic be started at least temporarily on the national highway.

The MP asked the officials whether the road can be built by making a new alignment and building small bridges over Teesta in landslide-prone areas. Bista informed that Central government agencies will make a long-term plan for the national highway soon.