NGT Directs DJB To Take Appropriate Action Against Any Illegally Installed Borewells

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to take appropriate action against any illegally installed borewells at different locations in the national capital.

The direction was issued by the NGT in the wake of a case filed by an applicant before it alleging that private builders have illegally installed borewells at various locations in the national capital and are extracting groundwater without permission.

The applicant alleged that the private builders in different areas including Old Gupta Colony, Vijay Nagar are engaged in the construction and building activities for commercial purpose and they are violating the norms and illegally extracting groundwater as they have no other source of water.

It was also alleged that a complaint was filed with the DJB in January, but no action was taken. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava it is order said, "Since a complaint has already been made by the applicant to the DJB, the allegation made by the applicant requires verification at the ground level by carrying out the spot inspection which the DJB is required to do on the complaint. Thereafter, the requisite action is required to be taken by the concerned SDM which has not been done."

"Therefore, we dispose of the original application at this stage directing the DJB to duly consider the complaint of the applicant and ascertain if the borewells disclosed by the applicant are operating illegally. If the allegation is found to be correct, ensure appropriate action in terms of the notification for the sealing and seizure of the borewells," it said.

"The DJB and the concerned SDM are directed to complete this exercise, as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of three months and submit the action taken report before the Tribunal immediately thereafter," the NGT said.

If found necessary, the matter will be listed again before the Bench for consideration, it added.