NGT Chairperson Calls Upon People To Preserve Environment With Eco-Conscious Habits

New Delhi: National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava on Thursday called upon all citizens to preserve the environment by adopting eco-conscious habits in their daily lives.

The Chairperson made the appeal after a plantation drive carried out under his leadership on the premises of the National Green Tribunal in the national capital to mark World Environment Day. This year’s World Environment Day' theme 'Ending Plastic Pollution', calls for collective global action to tackle one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time — plastic waste.

Justice Shrivastava said NGT’s plantation drive reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection and sustainable practices. He emphasized the critical role of judicial and institutional leadership in promoting ecological responsibility. The event was marked by the planting of a variety of indigenous saplings across the Tribunal premises, symbolizing hope and action for a greener future.

Earlier in a message on World Environment Day, the Chairperson said, "On this World Environment Day, as we gather to reaffirm our commitment to Mother Earth, I am reminded of the immense responsibility we bear. Under the current year's theme 'End Plastic Pollution' we must recognise, that the health of our planet directly affects all living beings."

He said the National Green Tribunal stands as a sentinel for environmental protection, but our efforts alone are insufficient without the active participation of every citizen. "Every conscious choice, every refusal of a plastic bag, every act of responsible waste management, contributes to a larger wave of change. This World Environment Day, let us pledge to be agents of that change, to safeguard our planet from the insidious grip of plastic, and to leave a healthier, greener legacy for generations to come," the chairperson said.