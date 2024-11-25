NF Railway Official Swept Away While Taking Holy Dip In Lohit River, Missing For 24 Hrs

Tinsukia: Chief Safety Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) SK Choudhury went missing after he went for a holy dip in the religious site, Parasuram Kund, located along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Sunday.

Although a massive search operation was conducted by the district officials along with the local disaster rescue force, Choudhury could not be found even after 24 hours.

A senior spokesperson of the NFR said that the Railway authorities have requested the Army to conduct the search and rescue operations in and around the area.

It may be mentioned here that Choudhury was on an official visit to Tinsukia on November 22. Last Friday, he had a dinner at the Dehing Railway Club along with other officials and Saturday, Choudhury and his wife left for Pasighat through Dambuk.

On Sunday, he went to Parasuram Kund in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh along with his wife. The couple was taking a holy dip when Choudhury was swept away by the Lohit river. On information, search operations were initiated but Choudhury could not be found.

Lohit river has strong current and drowning incidents take place frequently. In view of the rising incidents, Parasuram Kund management has earmarked specific locations where the devotees can take a dip.