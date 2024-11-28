ETV Bharat / state

NF Railway Officer SK Choudhury's Body Recovered 4 Days After Drowning In Arunachal Pradesh

NFR Chief Safety Officer SK Choudhury drowned in the Lohit River during a holy dip at Parsuram Kund on November 24.

NFR Chief Safety Officer SK Choudhury drowned in the Lohit River during a holy dip at Parsuram Kund.
Rescue Teams carry the body of NFR Chief Safety Officer SK Choudhury (ETV Bharat)
Tinsukia: The body of SK Choudhury, Chief Safety Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), was recovered from the Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, nearly 10 kilometres away from the spot in Parsuram Kund where he had drowned on November 25

Choudhury had gone missing on Sunday (November 24) after slipping into the river during a holy dip at the Hindu pilgrimage site. Fishermen noticed the body floating in the river on Wednesday evening and informed the police.

A police team recovered the body and, with the help of railway officials, identified it as that of Choudhury. Officials said that the body will be sent to Tinsukia on Thursday for postmortem and later handed over to the family.

The incident occurred when Choudhury and his wife visited Parsuram Kund, located in Lohit district, a popular pilgrimage site near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

While taking a holy dip in the river, Choudhury slipped and was swept away by the strong current. Despite a massive search operation by the district officials and local disaster rescue teams, he could not be located immediately.

Choudhury had been on an official visit to Tinsukia since November 22. After attending a dinner with colleagues at Dehing Railway Club on Friday, he left with his wife for Pasighat via Dambuk on Saturday. The couple visited Parsuram Kund the next day when the tragedy struck.

The Lohit River is known for its strong currents, and similar drowning incidents have occurred in the past. The Parsuram management authority has designated specific areas for devotees to safely take dips, but accidents still happen.

