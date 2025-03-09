NexTech CIO Summit Held In Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister Lauds Industry Leaders For Their Contribution

Hyderabad: More than 150 technology leaders attended the NexTech CIO Summit organised by CIOKlub Hyderabad Chapter at a hotel in Hyderabad's Hi-Tech City on Saturday.

The tech-leaders from various cities attended the event, which was focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security and Quantum computing.

During the event, Rami Reddy, President of Hyderabad CIO Chapter, discussed the AI roadmap and capacity building workshops for technology leaders. He congratulated all the Hyderabad Technology leaders for their commitment to the advancement of technology in their respective areas.

NexTech CIO Summit Held In Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister Lauds Industry Leaders (ETV Bharat)

Apart from men, several women technology leaders also attended the event that coincided with International Women’s Day. Reddy conveyed his wishes to all the women and specifically felicitated the women technology leaders of the Hyderabad CIO chapter.

Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu Garu and his IT Advisor Sai Krishna Garu lauded and conveyed their best wishes to all CIO Hyderabad Chapter members and to the Senior Technology leaders of the association on their contribution to the IT Industry.

Founded in 2008 with the ideology to foster a robust technological transformation in the country, the CIO Association has emerged as the largest non-profit association of Chief Information Officers in India, according to the bio on their website.

The Association is an initiative of the leading technocrats of the country, comprising CIOs, CISOs and Chief Digital Officers from varied industry verticals.