NexGen Energia to Invest Rs 1,000 Crore in EV Manufacturing Unit in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant move towards sustainable energy solutions, NexGen Energia has announced plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in establishing a cutting-edge manufacturing unit for electric vehicles (EVs) in Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement is aimed to bolster the company's efforts towards self-reliance and eco-friendly transportation.

Engaging in discussions with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, NexGen Energia is actively scouting for a suitable 100-acre plot of land, exploring options within the Kathua's Industrial area or the Kashmir Valley. This strategic move follows the company's recent declaration of investing Rs 3,000 crore in a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant in Gujarat, showcasing its commitment to sustainable energy initiatives across diverse regions.

Piyush Dwivedi, the chairman of NexGen Energia, reiterated the company’s dedication to fortifying India’s 'Make in India' initiative.

"In tandem with 'Make in India', we are steering towards the realization of a self-reliant India. Establishing an EV plant in Jammu and Kashmir, with a Rs 1,000 crore investment, is a testament to our commitment," Dwivedi said. He further highlighted the potential for job creation, projecting both direct and indirect employment avenues for approximately one lakh individuals.

In addition to its manufacturing plans, NexGen Energia is set to unveil its most affordable electric two-wheeler, priced attractively at Rs 36,900, originating from its Noida facility on April 15. This move aligns with the company's goal of making eco-friendly transportation accessible to a broader consumer base.

Further demonstrating its commitment to sustainable energy, NexGen Energia recently engaged in discussions with Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. Topics included the expanded utilization of CBG and the indigenous production of EVs, showcasing NexGen Energia's holistic approach towards green mobility solutions.