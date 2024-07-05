Newlywed Man Among Five Villagers Die Of Suffocation Inside Old Well In Chhattisgarh

Janjgir Champa: In a tragic incident, five people died of suffocation inside an old well in Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Ramchandra Jaiswal, Ramesh Patel, Jitendra Patel, Rajendra Patel and Tikeshwar Chandra.

The tragic incident took place in Kikirda village of Thana Birra area. According to the local sources, there is an old well in the village which was not being used for a long time. The people of the village had covered the well with a wooden roof, which collapsed into the well due to rain and strong winds for the last few days. One of the victims from the village went inside the well to take it out, who did not return for a long time. Four men went down into the well one by one who also did not return leaving the locals worried.

After receiving a distress call, local civil and police administration led by SDOP Yadumani Sidar Collector Amrit Vikas Topno and Janjgir SP Vivek Shukla rushed to the spot along with a SDRF team and launched a rescue operation. After hectic efforts, the bodies of the five locals were recovered, which have been taken into custody.

जांजगीर के ग्राम किकिरदा में कुएं में हुए हादसे से 5 ग्रामीणों की मौत की खबर अत्यंत ही दुःखद है।



ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति और शोक संतप्त परिजनों को इस असीम दुःख को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।



ॐ शांति। — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) July 5, 2024

It is believed that the five men died due to suffocation caused by some poisonous gas emanating from the old well.

The incident has caused a wave of shock and grief in the area. One of the victims, Tikeshwar Chandra got married only three months ago and today is his wife's birthday. Locals said that Tikeshwar's wife fainted after coming to know about her husband's death.

Chif Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed grief over the Janjgir accident. He also announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin. In a post on X, CM Sai wrote, "It was reported that five people died due to exposure to poisonous gas in a well in Kikirda village of Janjgir. I announce financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in this incident. Our government is ready to provide all possible help to the families of the victims. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who died in the accident".