Newlywed Couple, Minor Killed In Horrific Jhalawar Road Accident

A newly married couple and a minor boy died after an unknown vehicle hit their bike in Jhalawar while returning from a temple visit.

Bike burnt to ashes after collision (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST

Jhalawar: A newly married couple and a 13-year-old boy, who was their kin, were killed in a tragic accident in the Aklera police station area of Jhalawar district late on Monday night, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the couple identified as Dhanraj and Khushboo Bhil, had tied the knot just three days ago. They were returning from a visit to a temple in Hoda, Manoharthana areas, along with their relative Sumit Bhil, when their bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Pravan river bridge, police said.

Police said that due to the impact of the collision, the bike caught fire and was reduced to ashes. All three victims died on the spot. A relative said, "The couple, residents of Babad village in the Sarathal police station area of Baran district, had gone to the temple to seek blessings. The celebration of their new life together turned into tragedy before they could even settle into married life. The mehendi on the bride's hands had not even faded."

Police from Aklera police station rushed to the scene after being alerted. Aklera Police Station in-charge Bhupesh confirmed that a case has been registered against the unknown vehicle's driver, and an investigation is underway. Authorities are appealing to anyone with information about the vehicle involved in the incident to come forward to aid the investigation.

