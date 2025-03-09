Newlywed Bride Gets Chemical Burns On Face After Facial In Bihar, Complains Against Beauty Parlour

Nalanda: A newly married woman reached a police station in Bihar's Nalanda district instead of her in-laws' house to complain against a beauty parlour owner after she suffered chemical burns on her face following her bridal facial.

The incident took place at a village in Chandi police station area. The woman said prior to her wedding, she had got a facial done from a beauty parlour in Jaitipur for Rs 500. She had opted for 'fruit facial' but the beauty parlour staff mistakenly did a 'gold facial'. A few hours later, the woman started experiencing a burning sensation all over her face.

The wedding rituals were performed on Thursday night, but the woman continued to feel uncomfortable. By Friday morning, the redness and irritation on her face started increasing. The worried family took her to a local doctor, but the problem persisted. When the time for 'Bidaai' came, the groom refused to take her to his house saying they cannot leave unless she recovered. The groom said that the bride will have to first undergo proper treatment.

After this, the newly-married couple reached Chandi police station and complained against the beauty parlor owner. She accused the parlor owner of negligence and demanded action against her.

Chandi police station in-charge Suman Kumar said, "A verbal complaint has been lodged. After receiving a written complaint, further action will be taken following investigation.''

A dermatologist from Patna, Dr Richa Thakur, termed the incident unfortunate. She said that nowadays beauticians are becoming dermatologists and giving wrong tips to people. She said that she gets many such cases during the wedding season, where women complain of reactions on their faces due to bridal makeup.

"Facials used at beauty parlours often contain harmful chemicals that destroy the upper layer of the skin, resulting which, the face looks fair and people feel it is glowing. But this hampers the skin. Sometimes, people complain of an itching sensation after facial and when makeup is applied, skin problems arise due to reactions," Dr Thakur said.

She advised to be cautious while using makeup. "Some foundations and compacts are used to protect the face from sunlight and heat. But it should be removed after some time and then the face should be washed thoroughly with clean water. After this, moisturiser should be applied evenly on the face. Even while using foundation, it should be applied as less as possible," she said.

Dr Thakur said that before using any facial or cream, it should be applied on the skin behind the neck and elbow and then left for some time. This will tell whether that cream or facial will have any reaction on your skin or not, she said adding, no facial should be used directly on the face.

She also advised not to get lured by false promises of fair skin and try facial treatments without proper knowledge. ''The skin tone never changes, only the glow can increase. If you want to increase your skin glow then pay special attention to food. Consume fruits and plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated. Get adequate sleep and stay away from mental stress. If you can follow these steps then your skin will automatically start glowing," she said.