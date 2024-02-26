Newly Wed Woman Gang-Raped by Husband, Relatives in Rajasthan's Dausa

Newly Wed Woman Gang Raped by Husband, Relatives in Rajasthan's Dausa

A woman, married on February 18 was allegedly gang-raped by her husband, brother-in-law and two relatives in Rajasthan's Dausa on February 22. She lodged a complaint at the Baijupada police station today. She has also accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment.

Dausa (Rajasthan): A newly married woman was allegedly gang-raped by her husband and three of his relatives in Bandikui subdivision of Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Monday. The woman, who filed a police complaint, has also alleged that her husband and in-laws were repeatedly harassing her for dowry.

The woman got married on February 18 and the alleged gang-rape occurred on February 22. The complaint was filed at Baijupada police station on Monday.

A complaint of gang-rape and dowry harassment has been lodged against four persons including the woman's husband and brother-in-law, Bandikui DSP Ishwar Singh said. "Based on the woman's complaint a case of gang-rape and dowry harassment has been registered against four persons at Baijupada police station. Investigations are underway and further action will be taken after the woman's medical examination," Singh said.

Police said that the woman, a resident of Bandikui police station area was married to a youth from Baijupada area. "The victim has complained that soon after marriage, her in-laws started pressuring her to get dowry from her parents and repeatedly harassed her. On February 22, her husband and three of his relatives allegedly gang-raped her," police said.

It was learnt that the woman went to lodge a complaint four days after the incident. Police have sent her for medical examination.

