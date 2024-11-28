Newly-Wed Wife Of Vietnamese Diplomat's Personal Secretary Found Dead In Bathroom, Suspicion Grows

Bareilly: Wife of the personal secretary of a Vietnamese diplomat, who was married five days ago, was found dead in her bathroom in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Wednesday.

Her in-laws said she died due to suffocation casued by the gas leak from the geyser installed in the bathroom. However, police have stated that the woman was not suffocated to death and the exact cause will be ascertained after receiving her post-mortem report.

The incident took place in Pipalsana village under Bhojipura police station area of ​​Bareilly. Deceased, Damini, was a resident of Bulandshahr and got married to Deepak on November 22. Deepak, son of retired Army jawan Jaswant Singh, is a native of Bareilly and personal secretary of a Vietnamese diplomat. The couple had not yet visited the house of the woman's parents after marriage.

According to Deepak's parents, Damini had gone to the bathroom to take a bath on Wednesday morning. Damini's in-laws said she had turned on the gas geyser to take a bath and died of suffocation due to gas leakage.

When Damini did not come out of the bathroom for a long time, Deepak and his mother called out to. As there was no response, Deepak broke down the door with the help of neighbours and found Damini lying unconscious on the bathroom's floor.

She was immediately taken to a private medical college, where doctors declared her brought dead. Deepak and Damini were set to leave for Vietnam after a few days. Presently, Deepak was completing all the formalities and preparing the travel documents, including Damini's visa. Damini's body was sent for autopsy and she was cremated on Thursday.

Inspector Praveen Solanki said the death was not due to gas leak from the geyser. "The post-mortem has been done and action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report," Solanki said.