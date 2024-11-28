ETV Bharat / state

Newly-Wed Wife Of Vietnamese Diplomat's Personal Secretary Found Dead In Bathroom, Suspicion Grows

Woman's in-laws said she suffocated to death due to gas leak from geyser but police said cause of death will be revealed from autopsy report.

Newly-Wed Wife Of Vietnamese Diplomat's Personal Secretary Found Dead In Bathroom In Bareilly
Deepak and Damini's wedding photos (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Bareilly: Wife of the personal secretary of a Vietnamese diplomat, who was married five days ago, was found dead in her bathroom in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Wednesday.

Her in-laws said she died due to suffocation casued by the gas leak from the geyser installed in the bathroom. However, police have stated that the woman was not suffocated to death and the exact cause will be ascertained after receiving her post-mortem report.

The incident took place in Pipalsana village under Bhojipura police station area of ​​Bareilly. Deceased, Damini, was a resident of Bulandshahr and got married to Deepak on November 22. Deepak, son of retired Army jawan Jaswant Singh, is a native of Bareilly and personal secretary of a Vietnamese diplomat. The couple had not yet visited the house of the woman's parents after marriage.

According to Deepak's parents, Damini had gone to the bathroom to take a bath on Wednesday morning. Damini's in-laws said she had turned on the gas geyser to take a bath and died of suffocation due to gas leakage.

When Damini did not come out of the bathroom for a long time, Deepak and his mother called out to. As there was no response, Deepak broke down the door with the help of neighbours and found Damini lying unconscious on the bathroom's floor.

She was immediately taken to a private medical college, where doctors declared her brought dead. Deepak and Damini were set to leave for Vietnam after a few days. Presently, Deepak was completing all the formalities and preparing the travel documents, including Damini's visa. Damini's body was sent for autopsy and she was cremated on Thursday.

Inspector Praveen Solanki said the death was not due to gas leak from the geyser. "The post-mortem has been done and action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report," Solanki said.

Read more

  1. Girl dies of suffocation from gas geyser
  2. Post Holi celebration, two couples die of geyser gas leak in Ghaziabad, Mumbai

Bareilly: Wife of the personal secretary of a Vietnamese diplomat, who was married five days ago, was found dead in her bathroom in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Wednesday.

Her in-laws said she died due to suffocation casued by the gas leak from the geyser installed in the bathroom. However, police have stated that the woman was not suffocated to death and the exact cause will be ascertained after receiving her post-mortem report.

The incident took place in Pipalsana village under Bhojipura police station area of ​​Bareilly. Deceased, Damini, was a resident of Bulandshahr and got married to Deepak on November 22. Deepak, son of retired Army jawan Jaswant Singh, is a native of Bareilly and personal secretary of a Vietnamese diplomat. The couple had not yet visited the house of the woman's parents after marriage.

According to Deepak's parents, Damini had gone to the bathroom to take a bath on Wednesday morning. Damini's in-laws said she had turned on the gas geyser to take a bath and died of suffocation due to gas leakage.

When Damini did not come out of the bathroom for a long time, Deepak and his mother called out to. As there was no response, Deepak broke down the door with the help of neighbours and found Damini lying unconscious on the bathroom's floor.

She was immediately taken to a private medical college, where doctors declared her brought dead. Deepak and Damini were set to leave for Vietnam after a few days. Presently, Deepak was completing all the formalities and preparing the travel documents, including Damini's visa. Damini's body was sent for autopsy and she was cremated on Thursday.

Inspector Praveen Solanki said the death was not due to gas leak from the geyser. "The post-mortem has been done and action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report," Solanki said.

Read more

  1. Girl dies of suffocation from gas geyser
  2. Post Holi celebration, two couples die of geyser gas leak in Ghaziabad, Mumbai
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FOUND DEAD IN BATHROOMDEATH DUE TO GAS LEAKGAS LEAK FROM THE GEYSERNEWLY WED WIFE DIES IN BAREILLY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.