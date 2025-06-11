Newly Married Couple Among 5 Killed In Road Accident On Dausa-Manoharpur Highway In Jaipur

Jaipur: At least five persons, including a newly married couple, were killed following in a road accident while returning after their wedding in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Wednesday, police said. Around seven people were injured and a few others had suffered minor injuries.
According to police, the bride and the groom along with their families were returning from Madhya Pradesh when their vehicle collided with a truck on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway. The accident occurred early this morning in Raisar police station area of Jamwaramgarh. There were around 14 to 15 people in the vehicle, police added.
On information, a team from Raisar police station reached the spot and a rescue operation was immediately launched. The injured were sent to a nearby hospital in an ambulance and a probe was launched, they added.
Raisar police station officer Raghuveer Singh Rathore said, "A passenger vehicle collided head-on with a passenger vehicle near Bhatkabas village on the NH-148. Five passengers died and 6 to 7 others were injured. Both the vehicles were badly damaged."
The accident resulted in a major traffic congestion on Dosa-Manoharpur highway. After sending the injured to the hospital and removing the damaged vehicles, traffic movement was restored, police said.
Bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary and the injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital, Rathore said.