Newly Married Couple Among 5 Killed In Road Accident On Dausa-Manoharpur Highway In Jaipur

Jaipur: At least five persons, including a newly married couple, were killed following in a road accident while returning after their wedding in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on Wednesday, police said. Around seven people were injured and a few others had suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the bride and the groom along with their families were returning from Madhya Pradesh when their vehicle collided with a truck on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway. The accident occurred early this morning in Raisar police station area of ​​Jamwaramgarh. There were around 14 to 15 people in the vehicle, police added.

On information, a team from Raisar police station reached the spot and a rescue operation was immediately launched. The injured were sent to a nearby hospital in an ambulance and a probe was launched, they added.