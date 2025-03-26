BJP And AAP Legislators Of Delhi Unite Over Salary Hike Demand

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday formed a committee to look into the demand for revising its members salaries after the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators raised the issue in the House.

Speaker Vijender Gupta asked the five-member committee comprising BJP MLAs Abhay Verma, Surya Prakash Khatri, Poonam Sharma, AAP MLAs Vishesh Ravi and Sanjeev Jha to submit its report within two weeks. Khatri put forth his views on the issue on the third day of the budget session. Supporting him unanimously, the legislators demanded more staff for constituency-related works and revision of data entry operators' remuneration. During a discussion on the matter, Jha said the MLAs of Delhi are the least paid in the country. "The salary of a data entry operator has been Rs 15,000 for years and it too needs to be increased. At least four data entry operators should be assigned to a legislator," he said.



Ravi said people come to a legislator's office with complaints and the hope of getting work done. "But for this, skilled people are needed so that they can draft letters. If an MLA is not around, then often the data entry operator is present at the office and has to listen to the people's grievances," he said. AAP MLA from Kiradi Anil Jha said a legislator needs skilled hands. "If we do not pay our support staff well, they may indulge in corruption. The MLAs should be given the same facilities as that given to a district magistrate," he demanded.

BJP MLA from Jangpura Tarvinder Singh Marwah said at least six to seven staff are needed in an MLA's office. "MLAs work 24 hours. There is so much work in the Assembly that there are little people to do it," he rued. BJP MLAs Kulwant Rana and Anil Goyal said apart from data entry operators, the legislators need staff with managerial skills who can manage affairs in the absence of the MLA at the office. Another BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar said there has been no increase in the salary of data entry operators for the last 17 years.