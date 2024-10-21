Newly Elected Legislators To Take Oath In Jammu And Kashmir Today

Srinagar: The newly elected legislators of the Jammu and Kashmir will take oath on Monday in the Legislative assembly. This will be the first legislature of the Union Territory and after six years assembly complex in Srinagar will witness such an event.
The legislators will take the oath of office at 2 pm and the oath will be administered by the Speaker Pro-tem, J&K Legislative Assembly, Mubarik Gul.
As many as 51 first time elected legislators will take oath along with three woman and two seven-timer legislators. NC and BJP have most of the first timers, while BJP's Shagun Parihar, the 29-year-old woman legislator from Kishtwar will be taking oath along with Sakeena Itoo and Shamim Firdous of NC. Only three women were elected in the 90 member assembly.
NC's Abdul Rahim Rather and Ali Mohammad Sagar are the oldest members of the legislature and will be taking oath for the seventh time as MLAs.
Chief minister and his five cabinet ministers were sworn in on Wednesday by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).
The pro-tem Speaker Gul has directed the officers to ensure all basic amenities in the Assembly Complex and called upon the security agencies to ensure fool proof security arrangements in and around the Legislative Assembly Complex.
The assembly complex will see an activity after six years as the last elected government ended in June 2018 when BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti as chief minister, and since then president's rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir.
National Conference has 42 legislators, Congress six, seven independents also won the elections while Bharatiya Janata Party won 29 seats in the 90 member assembly.
The NC formed the government with the support of Congress and five independents, with NC vice president Omar Abdullah becoming the chief minister of the Union Territory and Surinder Choudhary of the NC becoming deputy chief minister.
Read more: