Newly Elected Legislators To Take Oath In Jammu And Kashmir Today

Pro-tem speaker Mubarak Gul take review of preparations for oath ceremony of the legislators (L) and A view of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly prepared for oath taking of the legislators ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The newly elected legislators of the Jammu and Kashmir will take oath on Monday in the Legislative assembly. This will be the first legislature of the Union Territory and after six years assembly complex in Srinagar will witness such an event.

The legislators will take the oath of office at 2 pm and the oath will be administered by the Speaker Pro-tem, J&K Legislative Assembly, Mubarik Gul.

As many as 51 first time elected legislators will take oath along with three woman and two seven-timer legislators. NC and BJP have most of the first timers, while BJP's Shagun Parihar, the 29-year-old woman legislator from Kishtwar will be taking oath along with Sakeena Itoo and Shamim Firdous of NC. Only three women were elected in the 90 member assembly.

NC's Abdul Rahim Rather and Ali Mohammad Sagar are the oldest members of the legislature and will be taking oath for the seventh time as MLAs.

Chief minister and his five cabinet ministers were sworn in on Wednesday by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).