In Assembly Address, Delhi L-G Says Govt To Adopt 'Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra' As Guiding Document

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena outlined the city government's vision and priorities for the national capital while addressing the newly constituted eighth Delhi Assembly.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena speaks to the media after addressing the first session of Delhi Assembly.
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena speaks to the media after addressing the first session of Delhi Assembly. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 1:06 PM IST

New Delhi: The new Delhi government will adopt the Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra as a guiding document to fulfil promises made to the people, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said on Tuesday. Addressing the newly-constituted eighth Delhi Assembly, Saxena outlined the city government's vision and priorities for the national capital.

He said the new dispensation would focus on corruption-free governance, empowerment of women, a cleaner Delhi, rejuvenation of the Yamuna and providing clean drinking water.

Continuous political clashes and blame games over the past decade had hindered Delhi's progress, the lieutenant governor claimed and added that the new government would work in coordination with the Centre and other states to ensure effective governance.

Listing the new government's key priorities, Saxena highlighted several focus areas -- corruption-free administration, improved education, empowerment of women, the welfare of the poor, world-class roads, pollution-free Delhi, clean drinking water, regularisation of unauthorised colonies, and rejuvenation of the Yamuna.

All departments have been directed to prepare 100-day action plans to implement these priorities, he said. The government will also present Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports during the session to analyse the previous dispensation's shortcomings and create a roadmap for improvement, he added.

Slamming the AAP dispensation, Saxena said, "The primary objective of my government will be to dismantle the sub-par system concealed by extensive advertising and bring governance back on track." Earlier in the day, Speaker Vijender Gupta expelled 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, for raising slogans during Saxena's address.

Among those expelled were Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi and Jarnail Singh. Following her expulsion, Atishi accused the BJP of disrespecting BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office.

She alleged the BJP-led dispensation had taken down Ambedkar's portraits from the chief minister's office in both the Delhi Secretariat and the assembly. "The BJP has shown its true colours by removing Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait. Does it believe that Modi can replace Babasaheb?" she said at a press conference.

