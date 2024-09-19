ETV Bharat / state

Newly Appointed Kolkata Police Commissioner Visits RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata: Newly-appointed Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Thursday visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9 sparking nationwide protests and prompting junior doctors of West Bengal to launch 'cease work'.

Accompanied by Dipak Sarkar, who has replaced Abhishek Gupta as Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division), Verma stayed at the hospital premises for over 30 minutes where he visited the scene of crime on the second floor of the Emergency block and met hospital authorities at the administrative building of the state-run tertiary healthcare facility.

Verma's visit to the hospital followed his meeting with officers at three neighbourhood police stations, namely Cossipore Police Station, Sinthi Police Station and Tala Police Station. Kar Medical College and Hospital is under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station.

The CP spoke to Moloy Dutta, the officer-in-charge of Shyampukur Police Station, who is currently holding an additional charge of Tala Police Station after its former OC Abhijit Mondal was arrested by the CBI on grounds of the destruction of evidence during the initial days of the postgraduate trainee doctor's rape and murder probe and was, subsequently, suspended by the government.