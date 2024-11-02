Chhattisgarh: Newborn Girl Thrown In Bushes In Kawardha; Police Save Her Life

Kawardha: A one-day-old newborn was thrown into the bushes in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Saturday evening, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Chandrashekhar said that after hearing the cries of the baby, the locals came to the bushes and saw the newborn inside it.

"The incident took place in the Bhimapuri village of Kawardha. The baby was thrown into the bushes by unidentified persons. At around 5 PM, the locals informed a police team after which the police personnel reached the spot. They first took the baby out of the bushes and then admitted her to a district hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable," the DSP added.

Chandrashekhar further said that the newborn was undergoing treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the district hospital.

"We have handed over the newborn to the local Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and now they will take the child's responsibility," the senior police official noted.

The DSP also said that the police have launched a manhunt to trace the parents of the newborn or the persons who threw her in the bushes. Police also said that a probe is underway and exuded confidence that the newborn's parents would be soon traced.