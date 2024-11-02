ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Newborn Girl Thrown In Bushes In Kawardha; Police Save Her Life

A newborn was thrown into bushes in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha and police admitted her to a hospital.

Newborn Girl Thrown In Bushes In Kawardha; Police Save Her Life
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Kawardha: A one-day-old newborn was thrown into the bushes in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Saturday evening, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Chandrashekhar said that after hearing the cries of the baby, the locals came to the bushes and saw the newborn inside it.

"The incident took place in the Bhimapuri village of Kawardha. The baby was thrown into the bushes by unidentified persons. At around 5 PM, the locals informed a police team after which the police personnel reached the spot. They first took the baby out of the bushes and then admitted her to a district hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable," the DSP added.

Chandrashekhar further said that the newborn was undergoing treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the district hospital.

"We have handed over the newborn to the local Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and now they will take the child's responsibility," the senior police official noted.

The DSP also said that the police have launched a manhunt to trace the parents of the newborn or the persons who threw her in the bushes. Police also said that a probe is underway and exuded confidence that the newborn's parents would be soon traced.

Kawardha: A one-day-old newborn was thrown into the bushes in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Saturday evening, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Chandrashekhar said that after hearing the cries of the baby, the locals came to the bushes and saw the newborn inside it.

"The incident took place in the Bhimapuri village of Kawardha. The baby was thrown into the bushes by unidentified persons. At around 5 PM, the locals informed a police team after which the police personnel reached the spot. They first took the baby out of the bushes and then admitted her to a district hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable," the DSP added.

Chandrashekhar further said that the newborn was undergoing treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the district hospital.

"We have handed over the newborn to the local Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and now they will take the child's responsibility," the senior police official noted.

The DSP also said that the police have launched a manhunt to trace the parents of the newborn or the persons who threw her in the bushes. Police also said that a probe is underway and exuded confidence that the newborn's parents would be soon traced.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BABY GIRL FOUND IN BUSHESKAWARDHA POLICE RESCUED GIRLCHILD WELFARE COMMITTECHHATTISGARH POLICEGIRL THROWN INTO BUSHES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.