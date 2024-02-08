Newborn Found Dumped near Crematorium in Meerut, Declared Dead Later

Meerut: An unidentified newborn was found dumped in a plastic bag near a crematorium in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The baby was found crying and had severe injury marks on her body. After being taken to the nearby hospital, doctors declared her dead. Police have registered a case in this connection.

The incident took place in Maliana area of Meerut on Wednesday morning. Lakshya, a resident of TP Nagar said while passing by the crematorium he suddenly noticed a few monkeys pulling at a plastic bag while stray dogs had gathered some distance away and were barking loudly. Lakshya said when he went towards the plastic bag, he heard cries of a baby. "I ran and drove away the monkeys. Then, I tore open the bag and was shocked to see a newborn with severe injury marks inside it," Lakshya said.

Lakshya called out for help and neighbours reached the spot. Police were also informed and the baby was rushed to the nearly hospital for treatment. However, she was declared dead by the doctors.

A case has been registered at TP Nagar police station and investigations have been initiated. TP Nagar police station in-charge Subodh said that efforts are on to identify the persons who had abandoned the baby here. The CCTV footage of the adjoining areas are being examined in this connection, he said.

"The newborn girl was admitted to a private hospital but was declared dead. With the help of CCTV footage the newborn's parents are being searched," Subodh added.