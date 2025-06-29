Newborn Girl Dumped In Basket With 'Sorry' Note In Navi Mumbai; Father Detained

Mumbai: A three-day-old girl was found abandoned in a basket in Navi Mumbai, with her parents leaving a note in it, apologising and expressing their inability to raise her due to their poor financial condition, police said on Sunday.

The Navi Mumbai police's crime branch tracked down and detained the infant's father, Aman Iqbal Kondkar, a resident of Bhiwandi in Thane, within 24 hours, an official said. Investigations revealed that the baby was born to an unwed mother, and the parents decided to leave her at an orphanage in Panvel, he said.

A local resident on Saturday alerted the police about the infant lying in a blue-coloured basket on a roadside at Takka Colony in Panvel. A note written in English was also found in the basket, wherein the newborn's parents claimed their financial condition was not sound, due to which they would not be able to raise the child, he said.

The girl's parents also said "sorry" in the note, as they were not able to do anything and had no other option, the official added. Taking serious cognisance of the incident, the police registered a case at Panvel Town police station under section 93 (exposing and abandoning a child under the age of twelve years by a parent or person having care of the child) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Teams from the Navi Mumbai crime branch started a parallel investigation into the case. As there were no eyewitnesses, the crime branch team examined CCTV footage from the area, and another team used technical assistance. During the probe, it was found that the baby was transported to the area in a vehicle, which was traced to the accused father in Bhiwandi, the official said.

He said Kondkar was detained and handed over to Panvel Town police station for further probe in the case.