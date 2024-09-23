ETV Bharat / state

Newborn’s Body Found In Toilet at Dehradun Hospital, Probe On

Dehradun: In a shocking incident, the body of a newborn baby was found inside a toilet behind the emergency building of the Government Doon Medical College and Hospital in Dehradun, officials said on Monday. The hospital administration has since moved the body to the mortuary, where a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause, time, and age of the infant at death, they said.

The incident took place on the evening of September 22 when a cleaning worker went to clean the toilet and found the newborn. The worker immediately alerted the hospital administration, who in turn informed the police. Upon arrival, the police and hospital staff recovered the body. The infant was declared dead after an examination by doctors.

The hospital administration conducted an investigation of the newborns delivered in the hospital over the past two to three days, including those admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).