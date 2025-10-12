Newborn's Body Found Floating In River At Chhattisgarh Village
The body of the infant believed to be two to four days old was spotted by locals who had gone fishing in the river.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST
Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: In a chilling incident, the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Kewai river at Tarabahara Gram Panchayat in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on Sunday.
Divulging details about the incident, Kelhari Police Station In-charge Tikeshwar Yadav said that some villagers had gone fishing in the river on Sunday morning when they spotted the body of the newborn floating in the river. Villagers immediately informed District Panchayat member Anita Singh about the incident after which Singh arrived at the scene and informed the Kelhari police.
Based on information from a district panchayat member, the Kelhari police team arrived at the spot. Police took the body of the newborn from the river into custody and sent it for a postmortem. Initial investigation suggests the baby was two to four days old. The sex of the baby and the cause of death will be clear after the postmortem report as per the police.
The discovery of the newborn's body has angered villagers. They said the police should take strict action in the case and demanded that the culprits be apprehended as soon as possible. The police stated that further action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge from the investigation.
The heartwrenching incident comes day after the International Girl Child Day celebrations. The day commemorated on October 11 every year symbolises equal rights to girls, equal opportunities and empowerment.
