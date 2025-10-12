ETV Bharat / state

Newborn's Body Found Floating In River At Chhattisgarh Village

Locals look on after newborn's body is fished out from river at Tarabahara Gram Panchayat in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district ( ETV Bharat )

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: In a chilling incident, the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Kewai river at Tarabahara Gram Panchayat in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on Sunday.

Divulging details about the incident, Kelhari Police Station In-charge Tikeshwar Yadav said that some villagers had gone fishing in the river on Sunday morning when they spotted the body of the newborn floating in the river. Villagers immediately informed District Panchayat member Anita Singh about the incident after which Singh arrived at the scene and informed the Kelhari police.

Based on information from a district panchayat member, the Kelhari police team arrived at the spot. Police took the body of the newborn from the river into custody and sent it for a postmortem. Initial investigation suggests the baby was two to four days old. The sex of the baby and the cause of death will be clear after the postmortem report as per the police.