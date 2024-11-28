ETV Bharat / state

Newborn Baby's Body Found In Toilet Pit Of Ramanagara Hospital

The body of a newborn baby was found in the toilet pit of a hospital in Karnataka’s Ramanagara.

Newborn Baby's Body Found In Toilet Pit Of Ramanagara Hospital
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 51 minutes ago

Ramanagara: In a shocking incident, the body of a newborn baby was found in the toilet pit of Dayanand Sagar Hospital in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, police officials said on Thursday. The incident took place at the hospital located near Devarakkaggalahalli in Harohalli taluk and is suspected to be an attempt to hide the birth of the baby, they said.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the housekeeping staff noticed a blockage in the ladies' toilet near the radiology department on the ground floor of the F Block building. Upon inspecting the pipeline and the pit, the staff found the baby's body stuck inside, police said.

The hospital administration and police were immediately informed. Senior police officials, including Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy, visited the spot for inspection. A complaint was filed, and an investigation is underway.

To identify the accused, the Harohalli police have initiated DNA testing and are examining CCTV footage from the hospital premises. SP Karthik Reddy assured that the accused would be identified soon, and appropriate action would be taken accordingly.

