Man Carries Newborn's Body To DM Office In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, Alleges His Child Died Due To Negligence Of Pvt Hospital Doctors

Lakhimpur Kheri: Chaos prevailed at the office of the district magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri after a man reached the place with a bag containing the body of his newborn.

Vipin Gupta, a resident of Nausar Jogi under Bhira police station, alleged his newborn died after birth and his wife is critical due to negligence of doctors of Goldar Hospital in Mahadevganj on Wednesday night. He said his wife Ruby complained of labour pain following which her sister contacted ASHA worker Deepa of the village.

Deepa advised the couple to visit Goldar Hospital. Vipin said he reached the hospital with his wife at around 2:30 pm. He said Dr Hukuma Gupta and Dr Manisha Gupta examined Ruby and sought Rs 10,000 for normal delivery and Rs 12,000 for caesarean procedure.

Vipin said as Ruby's condition worsened, the doctors asked him to deposit Rs 25,000 in advance for the caesarean procedure. Vipin said he paid Rs 5,000 and assured to pay the remaining amount by next morning. But the doctors kept delaying the procedure.

Later, when the doctors attended to Ruby, her condition worsened. He alleged the doctors then gave up following which Ruby was forced out of the hospital by the nurses.

Ruby was then taken to Srijan Hospital in a critical condition. The doctors at the hospital told Vipin that the newborn had died as the doctors at Goldar Hospital had administered wrong medicines to Ruby. The deceased newborn was delivered but Ruby's condition remains critical.

Distraught by the loss, Vipin reached the DM's office with the body of his newborn. He submitted a petition to the officials at the DM office and then at the Superintendent of Police's office, demanding action against the hospital.

"Dr Manish Gupta and Dr Hukuma Gupta took the life of my child out of greed and carelessness. They kept demanding money instead of treating my wife," Vipin alleged. Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Gupta has said the case will be investigated and action taken against the culprits. He said ateam has been sent to Mahadevganj to seal the hospital.