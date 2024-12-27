Himachal Couple Alleges Medical Negligence After Newborn's Death

Mandi: A couple has leveled serious allegations against the Sunder Nagar Civil Hospital following death of their newborn five days after delivery. Alleging medical negligence, the couple from Dadoh village has demanded thorough investigation and strict action against the hospital staff.

On December 18, one Dhani Ram admitted her wife Archana to Sunder Nagar Civil Hospital after she developed labour pain. As per the allegations of the couple, the hospital delayed proper medical attention, which resulted in complications during delivery. Five days later, the child died due to organ failure.

Archana complained, "I was in pain for almost 26 hours but the hospital administration did not pay any attention. Neither did they refer me to another hospital nor did they opt for cesarean. I was asked to wait for normal delivery and I was writhing in pain the whole night."

"All the tests were normal in 9 months. What happened suddenly that all the organs of the child failed after birth. It is the fault of the hospital administration," she alleged.

On December 19, Archana delivered her baby through a normal delivery allegedly conducted by paramedical staff without even consulting the on-duty doctor. “They forcibly pressed my stomach in the labour room so that I could deliver the baby. My child didn’t cry during birth and was immediately placed in a machine before being referred to Nerchowk Medical College & Hospital,” she added.

The couple alleged that negligence during delivery led to critical condition of the newborn. Dhani Ram said, “All tests during the pregnancy were normal. However, the doctors later said that the baby’s organs failed because it remained in the womb for too long. My child survived for only five days and died on December 23 at Nerchowk Medical College.”

The family has filed a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Helpline - 1100 and sent detailed reports to the Health Minister, local MLAs, and the hospital management. “We demand an impartial investigation into the lapses in treatment of my wife. Strict action should be taken against those responsible,” urged Dhani Ram.

Chief Medical Office of Mandi, Dr Narendra Bhardwaj informed that an investigation has been initiated. “I have spoken to the SMO, who is currently on leave, and another doctor who was handling the case. A fact-finding report has also been sought,” he added.