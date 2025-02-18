ETV Bharat / state

Four-Day-Old Baby Girl Abducted From Ranchi Hospital

Police are searching for the newborn and scanning all the CCTVs installed in Ranchi's Sadar Hospital to find clues about the culprit.

Four-Day-Old Baby Girl Abducted From Ranchi Hospital
People gather at Sadar Hospital after the incident (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 2:04 PM IST

Ranchi: A four-day-old baby girl was abducted by unidentified people from Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, police said on Tuesday. Police are scanning the CCTVs of the hospital to identify the culprits.

Based on the complaint of the newborn's father, Umesh Bedia, a case has been registered at Lower Bazaar police station. According to the complainant, the newborn had gone missing from outside the labour room on Monday night.

Sabita Devi, resident of Pithoria in Ranchi gave birth to a child through normal delivery at the hospital's labour room on February 14. However, on the night of February 17, the child disappeared from outside the labour room.

When the couple found their newborn missing from the hospital, they became panic-stricken and frantically searched for her in the premises. After this, the child's father lodged a missing report at the Lower Bazaar police station of Ranchi.

Upon information, a team from the Lower Bazaar police station reached the hospital and started scanning all the CCTVs installed here to find clues about the culprits.

"A complaint was registered in this connection and a probe has been launched. Presently we are examining the CCTV footage and collecting information about the newborn," Dayanand Kumar, Lower Bazaar police station in-charge said.

Read more

  1. Abducted minor boy rescued after 6 months in Punjab
  2. Delhi: Minor boy abducted, killed by neighbour in Aman Vihar

Ranchi: A four-day-old baby girl was abducted by unidentified people from Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, police said on Tuesday. Police are scanning the CCTVs of the hospital to identify the culprits.

Based on the complaint of the newborn's father, Umesh Bedia, a case has been registered at Lower Bazaar police station. According to the complainant, the newborn had gone missing from outside the labour room on Monday night.

Sabita Devi, resident of Pithoria in Ranchi gave birth to a child through normal delivery at the hospital's labour room on February 14. However, on the night of February 17, the child disappeared from outside the labour room.

When the couple found their newborn missing from the hospital, they became panic-stricken and frantically searched for her in the premises. After this, the child's father lodged a missing report at the Lower Bazaar police station of Ranchi.

Upon information, a team from the Lower Bazaar police station reached the hospital and started scanning all the CCTVs installed here to find clues about the culprits.

"A complaint was registered in this connection and a probe has been launched. Presently we are examining the CCTV footage and collecting information about the newborn," Dayanand Kumar, Lower Bazaar police station in-charge said.

Read more

  1. Abducted minor boy rescued after 6 months in Punjab
  2. Delhi: Minor boy abducted, killed by neighbour in Aman Vihar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GIRL ABDUCTED FROM RANCHI HOSPITALBABY GIRL ABDUCTEDSADAR HOSPITALNEWBORN ABDUCTEDNEWBORN STOLEN FROM HOSPITAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.