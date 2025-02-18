Four-Day-Old Baby Girl Abducted From Ranchi Hospital

Ranchi: A four-day-old baby girl was abducted by unidentified people from Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, police said on Tuesday. Police are scanning the CCTVs of the hospital to identify the culprits.

Based on the complaint of the newborn's father, Umesh Bedia, a case has been registered at Lower Bazaar police station. According to the complainant, the newborn had gone missing from outside the labour room on Monday night.

Sabita Devi, resident of Pithoria in Ranchi gave birth to a child through normal delivery at the hospital's labour room on February 14. However, on the night of February 17, the child disappeared from outside the labour room.

When the couple found their newborn missing from the hospital, they became panic-stricken and frantically searched for her in the premises. After this, the child's father lodged a missing report at the Lower Bazaar police station of Ranchi.

Upon information, a team from the Lower Bazaar police station reached the hospital and started scanning all the CCTVs installed here to find clues about the culprits.

"A complaint was registered in this connection and a probe has been launched. Presently we are examining the CCTV footage and collecting information about the newborn," Dayanand Kumar, Lower Bazaar police station in-charge said.