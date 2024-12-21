Puri Hotels Lack Adequate Fire Safety Measures, Risk Concerns Ahead Of New Year

PURI: Season or no season, Puri has been witness to consistent flow of tourists for whom the destination offers a mix of devotion, spirituality and dollops of fun on the unending beaches. The lakhs who throng the pilgrim town include regulars or frequent visitors and one-timers, who do not mind staying for days and weeks and splurging at will. To cater to the ever increasing visitors, hotels - small and big - have dotted the nook and cranny offering rooms and recreations at varied price ranges.

The New Year round the corner, bookings of most of these hotels have almost reached the peak.

However, during a reality check, Mishra found out most hotels in Puri city lack adequate fire safety measures. Out of over 600 hotels, lodges, and guest houses, only a few have fire safety systems that meet guidelines, posing grave risk to tourists, devotees, and locals.

The Tourism department 2022-23 put the 2022 domestic tourists footfall in Puri at 21.4 lakh domestic with 11 lakh only from West Bengal followed by two lakh from Maharashtra.

As per the Puri Fire Department sources, fire extinguishers and other safety devices, when present, are often non-functional, serving as mere showpieces. Around 80% of hotels in Puri operate without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department. Despite repeated notices issued to them, hotel authorities remain non-committal in sticking to guidelines and conducting safety drills or implementing proper measures.

Puri Hotels Lack Adequate Fire Safety Measures (ETV Bharat)

Senior fire officials confirmed that notices have been issued to 50 hotels in the last three months, with more inspections scheduled in the coming days. "Enforcement however has been lax. Because no action is initiated against the defaulters, they ignore guidelines and openly flout them," sources added.

Hotels in crowded areas, such as City Road, Sea Beach, and near Srimandir, are particularly in high risk category. Narrow roads and lack of open space around these establishments make it difficult for fire engines or their personnel to access the sites during emergencies. Many small lodges in side streets also lack proper fire safety arrangements, further compounding the risk.

In many hotels, gas cylinders were found to be stored carelessly near stoves in kitchens, with no fire extinguishers or alternative escape routes in place. This unsafe practice continues unabated in most places, thereby increasing the risk of fire mishaps that often take a toll on humans besides causing damage to property.

Locals blamed the Puri district administration and said, "No one conducts regular inspections to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations. Many hotels and business establishments operate in violation of approved building plans, lacking essential safety measures like water tanks and fire alarm systems. But the administration has never taken these things seriously," they alleged.

Senior lawyer Ramesh Prasad Sinha stated, “Puri attracts thousands of tourists daily, but most hotels lack fire safety systems. The fire department must do more than issue notices and take strict action against violators. The government needs to step up enforcement and awareness efforts.”

Echoing similar concerns, temple servitor Gourahari Pradhan said there is a need for immediate safety measures, recalling the devastating fire in the Samrat Market Complex last year. “Small lodges in narrow lanes are especially vulnerable. The administration must act to ensure the safety of visitors,” he added.

Shrimant Dash, a hotelier, acknowledged the importance of fire safety systems. "I have ensured all the measures are in place in my hotel. But I urge the administration to prioritize enforcement and issue notices to defaulters before any mishap takes place. Installing fire safety systems is essential for the safety of tourists and property. Hotels found flouting rules should face strict action, including cancellation of licenses,” he said.

On the other hand, the hoteliers who have not adhered to safety measures refused to comment on the matter.

Puri Deputy Fire Officer Santosh Panigrahi explained that fire safety systems are mandatory and must include alarm systems, water tanks, and pipelines for firefighting. Hotels are expected to train their staff in fire management and seek fire safety certificates through proper channels. "But the fire department lacks power to impose penalties on violators. We can issue warnings and provide training, but the district administration must act on complaints and take strict measures, including license cancellations,” he stated.

Comprehensive inspections, stricter enforcement of fire safety norms, and increased penalties for violations can help prevent potential disasters, said Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain. "Puri is a major destination so the lodges, hotels or Air BNBs must ensure fire safety measures are in place. The fire department is already on the toes to do checks at intervals. If needed we can have joint teams from admin and fire department to check the hotels," stressed the collector.

He however stated that in some buildings and areas there are legacy issues and those have to be solved at policy levels. "NOC criterion must be fulfilled and changes done as per the advise of fire department, otherwise we will have to take strict measures," he added.

Recently, on November 1, Diwali celebrations took a tragic turn in Batagaon here where a fire cracker explosion left one person dead and two others critically injured.