New Year Gift From Himanta Govt: Assamese Made Mandatory For All Official Communication Across Assam

Guwahati: As the Assamese calendar year began on Tuesday, a new chapter opened in the state's administrative functioning. On the day of ‘Pohila Bohag’--the first day of the first month of the Assamese calendar--the Government of Assam, led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, offered a special gift to the people of the state. A new directive came into effect from this day: from now on, all guidelines, rules, and notifications issued by the state government will be published in the Assamese language.

With the new decision coming into effect from April 15, Assamese will be the official language for all government documents across the state. In the Barak Valley and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Bengali and Bodo will continue to be used for government communication alongside English.

Announcing the decision on social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Beginning this Bohag, Assamese will be the compulsory official language for all government notifications, orders, acts, etc., across Assam.” He added, “In the districts of Barak Valley and BTR, Bengali and Bodo languages shall be used respectively.”

The Political (B) Department of the Assam government has issued a fresh notification detailing the mandatory use of Assamese as the official language for government functions across the state while allowing the use of Bengali and Bodo in specified regions.

The notification, issued under the powers conferred by Section 7 read with Section 3 of the Assam Official Language Act, 1960 (Assam Act No. XXXIII of 1960), outlines the following directives:

Compulsory Use of Assamese: The Assamese language shall be used mandatorily for all official work. Government notifications, Office Memoranda, Acts, Rules, Regulations, Scheme Guidelines, and Transfer and Posting Orders must be issued in both English and Assamese.

Use of Bengali in Barak Valley: In the Barak Valley districts, Bengali shall be used in addition to English for the above-mentioned official purposes.

Use of Bodo in BTR: In the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Bodo shall be used in addition to English for the same official purposes.

Translation of Central Notifications: All Central Government Notifications, Orders, Acts, Rules, Regulations, and Guidelines must be translated into Assamese (and into Bodo or Bengali wherever applicable) within 30 days of their receipt by the concerned department.