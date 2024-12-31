ETV Bharat / state

Faithful Flood Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura To Ring In New Year

Ayodhya/Varanasi/Mathura: As the clock ticks towards midnight, people in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura are preparing to ring in the New Year by visiting temples of their favourite gods. Since Tuesday, three cities have been witnessing a flood of devotees with lakhs getting ready to throng temples.

The crowd is expected to swell with time. Hotels and lodges are already full. Devotees who arrived from every corner of the country visited Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan and Ram Temple after taking a bath in the Saryu River. In Varanasi, people have been queuing up for the darshan of Kashi Vishwanath since midnight on Monday. A similar scene was witnessed in Mathura. There is a crowd of devotees in Banke Bihari Temple, Radha Raman, Damodar and Barsana Shri Ladli Ji Radha Rani Temple. Some devotees were seen expressing their happiness by dancing and singing in front of Ram Lalla.

The devotees reaching Ayodhya appear excited. “We want to start the New Year with the blessings of Ram Lalla. It feels blissful to reach Ramnagari. The cleanliness of the place is remarkable,” a devotee said.

Advisory on entry of vehicles

In view of the increasing crowd in Ayodhya, the administration issued a traffic advisory. There will be no entry of vehicles in many roads. Entry of commercial vehicles / autos, and e-rickshaws coming to Ayodhya Dham from Rampath is prohibited from Udaya intersection.

The traffic advisory mandates vehicles to be parked near the gas warehouse. There will be no entry of all types of vehicles going from Teedi Bazar towards Shriram Hospital. Entry of all types of vehicles from Chudamani Square towards Teedi Bazar is prohibited. Commercial vehicles/autos, and e-rickshaws will not be able to come towards Kaniganj from Vidyakund Tiraha.

Entry of all types of vehicles from Deenbandhu Eye Hospital towards Chhoti Cantonment is banned. Vehicles will also not be able to go towards Latamangeshkar Chowk from Hanuman Gufa Barrier. Entry of commercial vehicles/autos, and e-rickshaws will be banned from Saket Petrol Pump Barrier. All types of vehicles will not be able to go towards Ayodhya Dham from the Durgaganj Majha Barrier.