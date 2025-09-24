ETV Bharat / state

New Vande Bharat Between Delhi And Jodhpur From September 27

New Delhi: In view of demand and convenience of passengers, Northern Railway has announced the launch of a new Vande Bharat Express between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt.

Train number 26481/26482 Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express train will start operating from September 27. The train will run in both directions six days a week except Tuesday.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said passengers traveling between Rajasthan and Delhi will get the benefit of fast, comfortable and punctual journey with the new Vande Bharat Express. It will be particularly convenient for those who travel regularly on the Delhi-Jaipur-Jodhpur route for business and other purposes.