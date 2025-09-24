New Vande Bharat Between Delhi And Jodhpur From September 27
The train will run in both directions six days a week except Tuesday.
New Delhi: In view of demand and convenience of passengers, Northern Railway has announced the launch of a new Vande Bharat Express between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt.
Train number 26481/26482 Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express train will start operating from September 27. The train will run in both directions six days a week except Tuesday.
Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said passengers traveling between Rajasthan and Delhi will get the benefit of fast, comfortable and punctual journey with the new Vande Bharat Express. It will be particularly convenient for those who travel regularly on the Delhi-Jaipur-Jodhpur route for business and other purposes.
Upadhyay said the Vande Bharat Express from Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt will depart at 5:25 am and reach Delhi Cantt at 1:30 pm. In return, the train will depart from Delhi Cantt at 11:20 pm and reach Jodhpur at 5:25 am the next morning.
The train will stop at major railway stations like Medta Road Junction, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari and Gurugram. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art chair car and executive chair car coaches.
Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Modi on April 12, 2023. The train which runs from Ajmer to Delhi Cantt also marks itself as the world’s first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.
