ETV Bharat / state

New Terminal Building Of Vijayawada Airport To Be Ready In Few Months: Union Minister

Vijayawada: The new terminal building at Vijayawada International Airport will be completed within a few months, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapau Rammohan Naidu said on Monday.

He said that the construction of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) is in progress and is expected to be completed within the next few months. Upon completion, the new terminal will significantly increase passenger serving capacity.

The Civil Aviation Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Udan Yatri Cafe at Vijayawada Airport. The Udan Yatri Cafe will play a crucial role in enhancing the passenger experience by offering affordable and quality food & beverages, including tea priced at Rs. 10, coffee/snacks/sweets at Rs. 20. Vijayawada International Airport became the 7th airport (and 6th AAI airport) after Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Hollongi to get Udan Yatri Café.

Ram Mohan Naidu emphasised that the Udan Yatri Cafe initiative would ensure that no air passenger would travel with an unfilled stomach. He further announced that more Udan Yatri Cafes would be established at airports across the country in a phased manner.

The Civil Aviation Minister also provided a crucial update on the future developments at Vijayawada International Airport. He said that a new international flight connection from Vijayawada to Singapore will be launched soon, and that new domestic routes to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Pune would be established in the near future. As part of the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative, a sapling was also planted by the Minister of Civil Aviation in the city side of the airport. Kesineni Sivanath, Member of Parliament, Vijayawada; Dr Sharad Kumar, Member (Operations), Airports Authority of India (AAI); Dr H Srinivas, Member (HR), AAI and senior officials from AAI were present.