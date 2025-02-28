Rajasthan Government Launches Ramashraya Wards For Elderly Patients In Alwar

Alwar: In a move to support elderly patients, especially those above 60 years of age suffering from incurable diseases, the Rajasthan government is launching Ramashraya wards at various healthcare centres across the Alwar district. These wards aim to provide specialised care for elderly patients undergoing long-term treatment, ensuring they receive the necessary attention in the absence of family caregivers.

Currently, a 10-bed Ramashraya ward is operational at Alwar District Hospital. The government has now planned to extend this facility to six Community Health Centres (CHCs) across the district. These CHCs are located in the assembly constituencies of Alwar, including Akbarpur CHC (Alwar Rural), Govindgarh, Kathumar CHC (Ramgarh), Rajgarh CHC, and Thanagazi CHC.

The newly established wards are designed to address the specific needs of elderly patients, like special beds, oxygen support, and other essential medical facilities. Additionally, patients will have the facility to call nursing staff with a bell placed near their beds for any immediate assistance.

Each of the Ramashraya wards will be staffed with a team that includes a physiotherapist, four nursing staff members, one hospital attendant, and other required employees. There will also be a registration counter and a lab testing facility at each CHC to further assist in patient care.

Dr Yogendra Kumar Sharma, the Chief Medical and Health Officer of Alwar, highlighted the importance of these wards, explaining that many elderly patients with chronic and incurable diseases often have no one to care for them during their hospital stay. The Ramashraya wards are thus being established to fill this gap, offering comprehensive care to those in need.

The initiative aims to improve the overall healthcare infrastructure in the district, with plans to develop these CHCs into ideal community health centres. Officials said that the Ramashraya wards will provide state-of-the-art medical services, ensuring elderly patients receive the highest standard of care during their treatment.