New Security Camps In Sukma, Bijapur Under 'Niyad Nellanar' Scheme Bring Development

The security camp in remote Veeragangaler, set up despite challenges posed by heavy rains and difficult geographical conditions, will provide basic amenities and benefits of welfare projects to the villagers, police said.

This comes after two new security camps were established in Ullur and Chillamarka areas of Bijapur on September 9 and 11 respectively under the scheme.

Sukma/ Bijapur: Amid ongoing anti-Naxal operations and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's March 2026 deadline for eliminating Naxalism from Chhattisgarh, a new security camp was opened in Veeragangaler area of ​​​​Sukma district on Sunday under the government's ambitious 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme.

According to Sukma SP Kiran Chavan, this new camp will establish a direct connection from Maraiguda to Kistaram via Gollapalli. It will not only provide an environment of security to the villagers but also help in expediting projects involving road, electricity, health, education, public distribution system, mobile network and other welfare schemes in the area, he said.

Senior officials at a security camp (ETV Bharat)

"The move will help in curbing Maoist activities at the inter-state level. It will provide a new direction to ensure peace, security and development of the villagers. A total of 15 new security camps have been set up in Sukma district from 2024 onwards. Resulting which, 518 Naxalites have surrendered, 63 killed and 447 arrested," Chavan said.

Meanwhile, in Bijapur, a total of 36 security camps have been set up since 2024. In last one year, 496 Maoists have surrendered, 193 have been killed and 900 arrested.

New security camp in Ullur (ETV Bharat)

Establishing camps in Bijapur's Ullur and Chillamarka aims at connecting Bhopalpatnam to Farsegarh, Sandra and Gadchiroli. In coming days, these camps will prove to be helpful in equipping villages of Indravati National Park area with roads and other facilities.

Security camp in Chillamarka (ETV Bharat)

Police said camps set up under the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme, launched by Chhattisgarh government in 2024, are enabling locals to get access to basic amenities like health, education, electricity, drinking water and road connectivity. This apart, these are also helping in gaining control over the interstate activities of Maoists, they added.