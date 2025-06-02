New 'Rat Box' Innovation Promises Stress-Free Handling Of Lab Rats

Thiruvananthapuram: Most drugs are tested on animals before being approved for commercial use, with rats accounting for 87% of animals used in laboratory experiments. However, experts are now calling for changes in the way rats are handled during drug testing procedures.
Arvind Kumar Prajapati, an engineer at the Sree Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, highlighted a major issue in current lab practices. He explained that rats are often transported by being held by their tails, a method that causes them significant psychological stress. This stress often leads to abnormal behaviours, such as rats biting each other.
In response to growing criticism from the research community, SCTIMST has developed a more humane solution: the 'Rat Box'. The innovative transfer device was developed by Dr. V. S. Hari Krishnan, a scientist in the Laboratory Science Department, and engineer Arvind Kumar Prajapati.
The rat box is designed to reduce stress during handling. It allows the rat to be placed inside through one end, and released from the other without physical handling. The box is ventilated to ensure comfort during transfer. Prajapati noted that rats displayed no abnormal behaviour when transported using this method.
To facilitate broader use, SCTIMST has signed a technology transfer agreement with a company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to bring the rat box to market.
Five More Technologies Transferred for Commercial Production
In addition to the Rat Box, the Sree Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has transferred five more medical technologies for industrial production, according to Dr. Hari Krishna Verma, a scientist at the institute. These technologies include a Deep Brain Stimulator that helps detect the origin of epilepsy in the brain, Plasma Proteins Fibrinogen used in various medical treatments, intracranial and subdural electrodes for brain monitoring, and chitosan-based antioxidant polymeric wound dressings designed for controlled antibiotic delivery.
