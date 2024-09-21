ETV Bharat / state

Priyanka Bishnoi Death Row: Government Forms New Probe Panel After Vasundhara Hospital Gets Clean In Medical Negligence Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

The new committee formed to investigate the cause of the alleged negligent death of RAS Officer and SDM Priyanka Bishnoi may come to Jodhpur on Saturday. It has been asked to submit its investigation report to the state government on Sunday. The new panel was formed after the first probe committee, comparison SN Medical College experts gave a clean chit to the accused doctors of the Vasundhara Hospital.

SDM Priyanka Bishnoi
SDM Priyanka Bishnoi (ETV Bharat File Photo)

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Doctors at the Vasundhara Hospital—accused of medical negligence leading to the death of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Officer Priyanka Bishnoi—had been given a clean chit by a probe panel on Friday.

The panel comprising experts from the SN Medical College recommended a detailed investigation into the cause of Bishnoi’s death after it found contradictions in the statement by her family. Subsequently, the government formed a new committee of doctors from Jaipur and Jodhpur AIIMS, which will likely visit Jodhpur on Saturday.

It has been asked to submit its investigation report to the state government by Sunday.

Family Demanded FIR, Police Refuses

Soon after the report of the first probe committee came to the fore, Bishnoi's family members and locals reached the DCP West office late on Friday evening and requested the police to register a case in this matter.

However, no case has been registered in this matter at present, because no negligence has been found in the report. The report claimed that there are a lot of contradictions in the statements by the family and the medical staff, which requires a detailed investigation.

Bishnoi’s Health Deteriorated After Surgery: Family

Bishnoi was admitted to Vasundhara Hospital on September 5 for stomach surgery. Her health deteriorated the next day. The doctor consulted different specialists and started treatment, but the condition did not improve.

On September 7, the family took her to a private hospital in Ahmedabad, where she breathed her last on the night of September 18. The family had alleged conspiracy and negligence in this case, due to which the collector had ordered an investigation by the medical college.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan: RAS Officer Priyanka Bishnoi's Death Sparks Outrage As Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Doctors at the Vasundhara Hospital—accused of medical negligence leading to the death of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Officer Priyanka Bishnoi—had been given a clean chit by a probe panel on Friday.

The panel comprising experts from the SN Medical College recommended a detailed investigation into the cause of Bishnoi’s death after it found contradictions in the statement by her family. Subsequently, the government formed a new committee of doctors from Jaipur and Jodhpur AIIMS, which will likely visit Jodhpur on Saturday.

It has been asked to submit its investigation report to the state government by Sunday.

Family Demanded FIR, Police Refuses

Soon after the report of the first probe committee came to the fore, Bishnoi's family members and locals reached the DCP West office late on Friday evening and requested the police to register a case in this matter.

However, no case has been registered in this matter at present, because no negligence has been found in the report. The report claimed that there are a lot of contradictions in the statements by the family and the medical staff, which requires a detailed investigation.

Bishnoi’s Health Deteriorated After Surgery: Family

Bishnoi was admitted to Vasundhara Hospital on September 5 for stomach surgery. Her health deteriorated the next day. The doctor consulted different specialists and started treatment, but the condition did not improve.

On September 7, the family took her to a private hospital in Ahmedabad, where she breathed her last on the night of September 18. The family had alleged conspiracy and negligence in this case, due to which the collector had ordered an investigation by the medical college.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan: RAS Officer Priyanka Bishnoi's Death Sparks Outrage As Family Alleges Medical Negligence

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SDM PRIYANKA BISHNOIPRIYANKA BISHNOI DEATH PROBEPRIYANKA BISHNOI DEATH ROW

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.