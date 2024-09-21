ETV Bharat / state

Priyanka Bishnoi Death Row: Government Forms New Probe Panel After Vasundhara Hospital Gets Clean In Medical Negligence Case

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Doctors at the Vasundhara Hospital—accused of medical negligence leading to the death of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Officer Priyanka Bishnoi—had been given a clean chit by a probe panel on Friday.

The panel comprising experts from the SN Medical College recommended a detailed investigation into the cause of Bishnoi’s death after it found contradictions in the statement by her family. Subsequently, the government formed a new committee of doctors from Jaipur and Jodhpur AIIMS, which will likely visit Jodhpur on Saturday.

It has been asked to submit its investigation report to the state government by Sunday.

Family Demanded FIR, Police Refuses

Soon after the report of the first probe committee came to the fore, Bishnoi's family members and locals reached the DCP West office late on Friday evening and requested the police to register a case in this matter.