Priyanka Bishnoi Death Row: Government Forms New Probe Panel After Vasundhara Hospital Gets Clean In Medical Negligence Case

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Doctors at the Vasundhara Hospital—accused of medical negligence leading to the death of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Officer Priyanka Bishnoi—had been given a clean chit by a probe panel on Friday.
The panel comprising experts from the SN Medical College recommended a detailed investigation into the cause of Bishnoi’s death after it found contradictions in the statement by her family. Subsequently, the government formed a new committee of doctors from Jaipur and Jodhpur AIIMS, which will likely visit Jodhpur on Saturday.
It has been asked to submit its investigation report to the state government by Sunday.
Family Demanded FIR, Police Refuses
Soon after the report of the first probe committee came to the fore, Bishnoi's family members and locals reached the DCP West office late on Friday evening and requested the police to register a case in this matter.
However, no case has been registered in this matter at present, because no negligence has been found in the report. The report claimed that there are a lot of contradictions in the statements by the family and the medical staff, which requires a detailed investigation.
Bishnoi’s Health Deteriorated After Surgery: Family
Bishnoi was admitted to Vasundhara Hospital on September 5 for stomach surgery. Her health deteriorated the next day. The doctor consulted different specialists and started treatment, but the condition did not improve.
On September 7, the family took her to a private hospital in Ahmedabad, where she breathed her last on the night of September 18. The family had alleged conspiracy and negligence in this case, due to which the collector had ordered an investigation by the medical college.
