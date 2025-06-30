New President Row In Telangana BJP - Party MLA Raja Singh Resigns From The Party

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Alleging that he was prevented from filing his nomination for the post of party president, he sent his resignation letter to the party state president, Kishan Reddy. Earlier on Monday, Former MLC N Ramchander Rao's name was finalised for this post, with Rao being instructed by the party high command to file his nomination for the post Monday afternoon.

Commenting on the appointment of the party president in the state, Raja Singh said that while the high command has decided on Rao as the state president, the president should be elected by voting, with all party stakeholders, from booth workers to key leaders, involved in it. He demanded that internal elections be held if the BJP is to come to power in Telangana.

Raja Singh alleged that he went to file his nomination in the afternoon and even collected the application, but his supporters were allegedly warned by the National Council members and told not to support him.

"They (party high command) warned me and said I should either stay in the party or be suspended. This is despite the fact that three members signed my application, with seven more members needing to sign it. I have asked Kishan Reddy to accept my resignation and have also requested him to tell the Telangana assembly speaker that I am no longer a member of their party," stated Singh, adding that he has been facing difficulties with the party since 2014.

In a letter to Kishan Reddy, Singh stated that the party's decision to appoint Rao as the state president came as 'a shock and disappointment, not just to me, but to lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low', and also stated that this choice raises serious doubts on the direction the party is heading in the state.

Raja Singh's Letter To BJP Leader Kishan Reddy (ETV Bharat)

He has also alleged that this decision is based on personal interests, and individuals with those interests are running the show from behind the curtain. Singh also stated that his resignation is not about his personal ambition, but it speaks of the pain of the BJP karyakartas.

Singh reiterated his support for Hindutva ideology, stating, "I remain fully committed to the ideology of Hindutva and the service of our Dharma. I will continue to raise my voice and stand with the Hindu community with even greater strength."

In the letter, he also urged the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, BJP National President J P Nadda, and party leaders Amit Shah and B L Santhosh to reconsider this course of action and stated that for the BJP to win in Telangana, choosing the right leadership is needed.

Former MLC Ramachandra Rao's name has almost been finalised as the new president of Telangana BJP today. He filed his nomination for the post of president this afternoon. As no one is in the fray yet, his election is likely to be unanimous.

