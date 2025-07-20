ETV Bharat / state

Over 12,000 New Polling Stations Created In Bihar

Patna: More than 12,000 new polling stations have been created in Bihar as per the recommendation of the Election Commission, as part of special intensive revision (SIR).

According to a release issued by the election department on Saturday, the total number of polling stations has risen to 90,712 from 77,895, after the establishment of 12,817 new ones.

Of these, 12,479 polling stations have been set up "at the same building or premises housing the existing ones", while the remaining ones are "in the vicinity".

A "district-wise list" of the newly formed polling stations has been shared with the registered political parties. Notably, in the notification dated June 25 whereby SIR was ordered, the EC had asked Election Registration Officers to assess "need for new polling stations, considering that no polling station has more than 1,200 electors, except with the prior approval of the Commission".