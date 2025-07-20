ETV Bharat / state

Over 12,000 New Polling Stations Created In Bihar

The total number of polling stations has risen to 90,712 from 77,895, after the establishment of 12,817 new ones in Bihar as part of SIR.

Published : July 20, 2025 at 9:44 AM IST

Patna: More than 12,000 new polling stations have been created in Bihar as per the recommendation of the Election Commission, as part of special intensive revision (SIR).

According to a release issued by the election department on Saturday, the total number of polling stations has risen to 90,712 from 77,895, after the establishment of 12,817 new ones.

Of these, 12,479 polling stations have been set up "at the same building or premises housing the existing ones", while the remaining ones are "in the vicinity".

A "district-wise list" of the newly formed polling stations has been shared with the registered political parties. Notably, in the notification dated June 25 whereby SIR was ordered, the EC had asked Election Registration Officers to assess "need for new polling stations, considering that no polling station has more than 1,200 electors, except with the prior approval of the Commission".

Meanwhile, with six days left for the July 25 deadline, the EC has claimed to have covered "95.92 per cent" of the voters as part of SIR. Besides, of the 7.9 crore registered voters, the number of those "not found at their address", including those who have died, has reached 41.64 lakh.

With Assembly elections due in Bihar later this year, the state is witnessing a heightened political activity. On Friday (July 18), Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle, calling for "an NDA government, once again", which would protect the state from the "evil intentions" of the RJD-Congress combine. He was addressing a rally in Motihari town, the headquarters of East Champaran district.

