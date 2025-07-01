ETV Bharat / state

New Parties May Join DMK Alliance, Says Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin on Monday said there is a possibility of new parties joining the DMK-led alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing the media at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin launched the party’s membership drive campaign titled “One Tamil Nadu, One Front.” The campaign will run for 45 days across the state, starting Tuesday, with ministers and district secretaries holding simultaneous press meets in all 38 districts.

On July 2, public meetings will be held across all 76 DMK organisational districts under the same theme, followed by door-to-door outreach starting July 3. As part of this drive, 234 constituency-level trainers have already trained booth-level digital agents covering over 68,000 polling booths.

Stalin accused the Union government of neglecting Tamil Nadu, denying the state special schemes and adequate funds while favouring states ruled by the BJP. On the language front, he pointed out that while only ₹113 crore was allocated for Tamil, over ₹2,500 crore was allotted for Sanskrit.

He also alleged that the Centre is trying to suppress Tamil Nadu’s historical findings, including the Keezhadi excavations, and reduce parliamentary seats through delimitation. He urged people to stand united, beyond party lines, to protect the state’s land, language and rights.

“This is not just a political issue; it’s a fight for our rights and identity. We will reach every household, including that of AIADMK’s Edappadi Palaniswami,” Stalin said, adding that leaflets highlighting the DMK government’s achievements would be distributed.