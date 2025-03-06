ETV Bharat / state

New Monkey Fever Vaccine Likely By 2026, Says Karnataka Health Minister

Responding to BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra, Gundu Rao said the 1979 KFD vaccine lost efficiency. ICMR assigned Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals to develop a new vaccine.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announces that a new vaccine for Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, is likely by 2026. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 7:01 PM IST

Updated : Mar 6, 2025, 7:34 PM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday announced that a new vaccine for Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) is likely by 2026. KFD, also known as monkey fever, is a viral infection transmitted by infected ticks. It is primarily found in the forests of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra in the Assembly, Gundu Rao said that the vaccine, which is currently available was invented in 1979 and it has lost its efficiency in treating the KFD. "So following a request by the Karnataka government, the Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR ) has entrusted the responsibility of developing a vaccine to the Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals. The results so far have been promising. Hopefully, the new vaccine will be available by next year if the research is successful," Gundu Rao said.

Jnanendra sought to know the reason for the delay in developing a new vaccine, the minister said since the disease is found only restricted to Karnataka, there seems to be no urgency. "If the disease was prevalent in many parts of the country, a new vaccine would have been discovered quickly," he added.

He said the Health Department has taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of KFD besides providing timely treatment to patients infected by the disease. “This year one death has occurred due to KFD, but the deceased had other comorbidities,” the minister added.

Jnanendra demanded the State Government provide compensation to the family of the deceased besides seeking the deployment of mobile hospitals in the forests to ensure timely treatment for KFD patients.

